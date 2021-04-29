GENEVA — The Geneva City School District Student Art Show returns to the Geneva History Museum, starting Saturday and continuing through May 29.
The show will include works by students at West and North Street elementary schools, Geneva Middle School, and Geneva High School.
Due to COVID-19, the museum is operating at a reduced capacity and has enacted safety measures, including social distancing and enhanced sanitizing and cleaning protocols. Face coverings and social distancing are required in the building and capacity is limited.
Summer hours at the Geneva History Museum at 543 S. Main St. begin Saturday. They are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Admission is a suggested donation of $3. Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church.
For more information, call the Geneva Historical Society at (315) 789-5151 or visit genevahistoricalsociety.com.