GENEVA — The first Geneva Historical Society History “Sandwiched In” program for 2021 will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 3. Geneva Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Lippincott will share a short history of Geneva Medical College.
Established in 1834 as a department of Hobart College, Geneva Medical College’s claim to fame is granting a medical degree to Elizabeth Blackwell. Lippincott will explore the story of the Geneva Medical College. Along with how Blackwell became a student, Lippincott will answer questions like what a medical education was like in the mid-19th century, why a medical college was established in Geneva, and examine the college’s legacy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually, through Zoom teleconferencing, and pre-registration is required. A device, internet connection and email address are necessary to participate.
To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website calendar of events (genevahistoricalsociety.com). The necessary login information will be sent via email 24 hours prior to the program.
For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151.
Registrations must be completed before 5 p.m. Feb. 2.