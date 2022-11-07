GENEVA — Writer and Geneva native Susan Brind Morrow has lived in such disparate places as Egypt, New York City, and now the Hudson Valley, but it may be her hometown of Geneva that’s made the biggest mark on her.
Growing up in the natural wonderland of the Finger Lakes, and being nurtured by language lovers like her mother and other mentors, fertilized the writing mind of Brind Morrow, who learned earlier this year she was one of 16 recipients of the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
In its ceremonial booklet, the Academy described Brind Morrow as someone who:
“ ... defies categorization. She is a classicist, a translator of Egyptian hieroglyphics, and a naturalist. Her poetry has the inclusiveness of prose, her prose the precision of poetry. She writes with exceptional beauty about the Finger Lakes region of New York. She also takes us back to the Pyramid Texts and the origins of poetry. This strange constellation is illuminated by her brilliance. She has a deeply personal relationship both with the natural world and the most ancient texts. Everything she writes has the magical quality of the earliest chants and spells.”
In a recent phone interview from her Hudson Valley home, Brind Morrow, a 1974 Geneva High School graduate, said she was quite surprised by the honor and accompanying $10,000 prize considering she writes one book a decade (see pullout box).
“It was really out of the blue. I had no idea,” she said.
This is not the first time the literary world has taken notice, though.
In 1998, her book “The Names of Things” was a finalist for the PEN Award for Memoir, and she has been a fellow for the New York Institute of the Humanities and the Guggenheim Foundation, as well as a Sowell Collection author.
However, given that the American Academy of Arts and Letter award was not on the heels of a recent publication made it that much more meaningful, said Brind Morrow, who feels it recognizes the staying power of her work. To her, that is the wonderful thing about literature.
“You can communicate with people long after you are dead with writing — and certainly with people you will never know.”
Brind Morrow’s hometown clearly fostered that deep connection to the natural world that informs her writing. She returns often; her father, David (a retired judge), lives at Ferris Hills in Canandaigua, while her brother, Charlie, is renovating a property on Seneca Lake and in the process of relocating here. She sees a renaissance happening in Geneva, with people she knows moving back and wanting to participate in this community.
“It’s a unique place that has its own quality,” Brind Morrow said.
It’s also a place she had the advantage of exploring unencumbered in her youth. On her website she writes:
“Like a lot of people of my generation, I imagine, as I look back I am very happy to have been alive when I was, when there were no cellphones and you could go anywhere and nobody knew you, and those who did didn’t know where you were. I spent a long time in Egypt, a spectacular environment not unlike the Finger Lakes where I come from, an environment dominated by water.”
An early intro to the world of poetry
Brind Morrow credits her late mother, Shirley, for instilling in her early a love of poetry and her mother’s aunt for demonstrating a poet’s life and its attendant connection to nature. Again, from her website:
“(My mother’s) Aunt was a Canadian poet who lived very simply in a wilderness retreat called Abbey Dawn with her husband, a Canadian gunner in the RAF who was shot down over Germany in WWI, and after a long time in a German prison camp just wanted the life of a woodsman in the Great Lakes. So for us from the beginning poetry was connected with nature, and with a kind of religious feeling too — a traditional perspective I think, and very American. It had to do with looking closely at things, with the translation of the visual world. There was an awareness, probably coming from WWI, that everything falls apart, but poetry lasts. Later as I looked at other languages I was keenly aware of words having a tactile quality, a closeness to the physical thing.”
Brind Morrow reminisces fondly about a cast of Geneva women who played pivotal roles in her education, including Mary Luckern, Mrs. Mackey (who taught youngsters in a one-room schoolhouse) and Jean Nicholson, who tutored Brind Morrow in Spanish on her farm, walking around and pointing out the animals and plants in their Spanish names.
“I think it had a tremendous impact on me,” she said.
After high school, Brind Morrow attended Barnard College in New York City, studying classics there and as a graduate student at Columbia. She also studied Arabic and hieroglyphic texts for six years as a student of Egyptology.
In a letter to her father that she shared, Brind Morrow writes about her worldwide adventures in her younger years with a mixture of disbelief and gratitude.
“I lived in the Libyan Desert in a tent, and the Eastern Desert with the Beja in the Red Sea Hills. I was in Khartoum when the government fell in 1989, and in Russia when the government fell in 1991, going up into the Altai Mountains with the Kazakh nomads, and crossing the border to China to be with the Uighars in Xinjiang. I drove across Yemen from Sanaa to Aden alone when the North and South were united in 1990. I went up to the source of the Nile by cattle boat in 1983 with the tribal people of South Sudan, traveling for weeks through the great marsh.
“I was in Uganda when the government went down in the early eighties, driving with the lights off at night so as not to be seen by roving militias, staying with the cattle herders and hiding in the shells of buildings. I crossed Lake Victoria by boat, and climbed Mt. Kenya and Kilamanjaro, alone, living outside, sleeping on the ground in my early twenties. I traveled by boat across the South Pacific with Lance and flew up in a small plane to the highlands in New Guinea in 1993. I often used to stay at the monastery on Mt. Sinai and walk all over the mountain in the dark- Charlie once said that I love old things, and that is true. I used to live on an old houseboat in the Nile; I have been up in the monasteries in the Himalayas in India, and in the beautiful ancient cities and monuments of the world — in Delhi and Bodhgaya and Agra and the Taj Mahal, and Jerusalem, Istanbul, Cairo and Venice — where I spent much time when I was young.
Her life today is far more settled.
For almost 30 years, Brind Morrow and her essayist husband, Lance Morrow (a longtime writer for Time magazine), have made their home on an 1,800-acre protected farm in the Columbia County town of Chatham. Her writing routine involves rising at 4 a.m. and putting in a full day by noon. She writes in longhand on legal pads, transcribing her words later to the computer. She and her husband break for long lunches to each share what they are working on. He, as a journalist well acquainted with deadline pressure, “ ... has been a great example for discipline,” she said.{/div}
“I’ve always loved the early morning, but you do have this pristine clarity of mind (then),” Brind Morrow said. “As the day goes on there are all these concerns to be dealt with.”
New books on the horizon
All this work will yield two new publications soon.
Texas Tech University Press will be publishing a 64-page book of poetry and artwork by Brind Morrow titled “Water.” She calls it “an American Zen album like the albums of China and Japan with images from nature and poems beside them.” It’s a compilation of poems written at different times and in different places, with water as the unifying theme.
She recalled how, on her first visit back to the Finger Lakes in 1981 after being in the Sahara Desert, she was astonished when she saw the Finger Lakes with different eyes and “couldn’t believe how incredibly deep blue the lakes were.” And protecting that water, which she calls “a priceless commodity,” helped propel her to write “The Finger Lakes Are Being Poisoned” piece that appeared in The Nation last December (and which was reprinted in the Finger Lakes Times Jan. 22, 2022).
Brind Morrow also is working to complete a collection of essays about darkness for submission later this year to her publisher, Farrar Straus and Giroux. Its working title is “Into the Dark,” and it explores different takes on darkness and death and how different religious traditions treat those subjects.
While sharing memories of the people and ethos of the place where she was raised, Brind Morrow also spoke of a recent visit to a newly opened café in Naples where she stopped on her way home. When she walked into the Old School Café, she said she was struck immediately by how it “had that unusual Finger Lakes quality.”
To Brind Morrow, the Finger Lakes may be on the East Coast, but the region is very unlike the East Coast in its vibe and plethora of natural resources. It may draw her back permanently someday, she said.
“This is not an ordinary place but an extraordinary place,” Brind Morrow said. “This is a moment for people to think about it and protect it.”