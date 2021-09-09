GENEVA — Several activities will explore possibilities for Geneva’s Ward 6/East Lakeview neighborhood Brownfield Opportunity Area this Saturday.
The Geneva Open Space & Connectivity Planning Project consultant team will be at the Geneva Farmers Market, adjacent to the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The team will gather initial public input about community wants and needs for neighborhood mobility and connectivity.
Also Saturday, the public is invited to participate in any of three interactive site tours that will explore specific connectivity opportunities within the project area.
The walking tours have been scheduled as follows:
9 a.m. — Exploring safe crossings of Routes 5 & 20.
- Meet at the Geneva Farmers Market.
11 a.m. — Proposed Marsh Creek Greenway.
- Meet at the Gulvin Park parking lot, Middle Street.
1 p.m. — Lehigh Valley Rail Trail.
- Meet at the Clark and East North street gravel parking area.
Residents, owners and staff of businesses along these routes are welcome to step out and talk with the group as it passes by their homes and businesses.
Each walking tour is expected to last 60-90 minutes. Participants should come prepared for the walk with sunscreen and water. It is advised that tour participants wear suitable footwear such as sneakers or light hiking boots, as well as socks, long slacks, long sleeves, and head coverings because of the prevalence of poison ivy and possibly ticks.
The project is part of implementation project of the city of Geneva’s North End Brownfield Opportunity Area study, which was completed in 2014. The 430-acre state-designated North End BOA is bound roughly by the Seneca Lakefront between Lake and Pre-Emption streets to the south, and the inactive elevated rail line to the north between Nieder Park on the west and Austin Street on the east.
For more information, contact Katie Labbe in the City of Geneva Office of Neighborhood Initiatives at (315) 828-6585 or klabbe@geneva.ny.us.