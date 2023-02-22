GENEVA — Geneva Reads is planning a month of art-related events, beginning with Club Night March 1 to kick off the 2023 Community Read.
Members of Geneva book clubs have been invited to attend; it will include a Crockpot meal, door prizes and discussion of the various books they’ve enjoyed in the last year.
Reservations are required. Clubs that didn’t receive an invitation can email Geneva Reads’ Executive Director Anne Schühle at asgenevareads@gmail.com. The deadline is Feb. 25.
Kerry Lippincott, executive director of Historic Geneva, is leading the Community Read Committee, which also includes Mary Achilles, Margie Fishback, Harlene Gilbert, Nina McCarthy, Ellen Reynolds, Schühle, and Jessica Winum.
Adults are being encouraged to read the novel “The Last Painting of Sara De Vos” by Dominic Smith. It can be purchased at Stomping Grounds on Seneca Street and also will be available to borrow from Geneva Public Library.
“After focusing on nonfiction books for the past few years the committee wanted to feature a work of fiction,” Lippincott said. “There is a treasure trove of contemporary and historical fiction books related to art and artists.”
Geneva Reads is purchasing three other art-related titles for Geneva school children:
Kindergarteners and first-graders will receive “Ish” by Peter K. Reynolds
Second and third-graders will receive “The Little Paintbrush” by Bjørn F. Rørvik and Thore Hansen
Those in fourth and fifth grades will receive “Framed,” the first book in James Ponti’s series about a pair of mystery-solving tweens in Washington, D.C.
Various programs and workshops are planned. A full schedule will be available at the library and at www.genevareads.org by March 1. Events will include:
• March 4 — Presentation by children’s book illustrator Nancy Lane, 10 a.m., Geneva Public Library, all ages welcome.
• March 18 — Beginner Block Print Carving Class led by Emily Tyman, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the Dove Block. Registration required.
• March 20 – Book discussion, “The Last Painting of Sara De Vos,” led by local artist Regina Morse, 7 p.m., Empire Coffee and Donuts, Pre-Emption Road.
• March 23 — Women Artists of the Dutch Golden Age, discussion facilitated by Kathryn Vaughn, 7 p.m., Dove Block.
• March 28 — “No Paint? Try these common household items,” a presentation during WSS/NSS Family Steam Night, 5:30-7 p.m. at North Street School.
Also in the works are a puzzle art session led by the IDEA Collective, and a community-wide scavenger hunt.
Also participating will be well-known area artists Faith and Dexter Benedict.
Geneva Reads is partnering with The Dove Block Project, Geneva Public Library, Historic Geneva, the Geneva City School District and its primary funder for the Community Read, The Wyckoff Family Foundation.
“Art in its broadest sense also encompasses many formats: music, theater, painting, architecture, and literature just to name a few,” Lippincott noted. “That said, the arts are thriving in Geneva. In addition to individuals pursuing art as a profession or hobby, there are public art installations and the opportunity to learn various art forms around the community.”
Art class sites include the Geneva Public Library, Dove Block Project, Vines of New York Art Gallery, Sacred Art Studio at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva and St. Peter’s Arts Academy. The theater is experience is offered by HWS Theatre Department, Geneva Theatre Guild, Theatre 444 and Geneva High School and The Smith. The Geneva Music Festival, led by young musicians who grew up in Geneva, and Geneva Concerts also offer a variety of musical experiences.
“Geneva has a rich arts heritage,” Lippincott said. “In addition to architecture, there were venues like Club 86 and Linden Hall; a variety of clubs and organizations (Appleknockers, reading clubs, and Geneva Choral Society), and individuals who have achieved regional, national, and even international success in the arts (painter Francis Marion Tuttle, landscape architect Marian Cruger Coffin, and musician Scott LaFaro).
“While we want the community to read The Last Painting of Sara De Vos, we hope to put a spotlight on all the arts and all that our community has to offer.”