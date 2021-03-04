GENEVA — The Salvation Army of Geneva has strengthened its Pathway of Hope initiative with two new Case Manager hires — Kimberly Howell and Maria Bizardi.
The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope initiative provides individualized services to families with children who want to take action to break the cycle of poverty that repeats generation after generation.
“By helping families overcome challenges like unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education, we can lead families down a path toward increased stability and, ultimately, self-sufficiency,” said Captain Aida Rolon. “Pathway of Hope seeks to address the root causes of poverty and our new Case Managers will be able to assist those in our community who need the most help.”
Kimberly Howell has worked in ministry for more than 10 years in Upstate New York and is helping to launch Pathway of Hope in eight counties of the Finger Lakes region.
“My goal is to provide an opportunity to help families with the desire to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and offer a more stable life for their children and themselves,” said Howell.
Maria Bizardi and her family moved to the Finger Lakes Region in 2001 from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. She has worked in human services for the past 20 years.
“I am looking forward to doing what I do best –helping families in their time of need by not only my case management services, but much-needed support as well,” Bizardi said.