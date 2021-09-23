GENEVA — Geneva Theatre Guild has schedule auditions for its fall production, “Just Like Sisters.”
In-person auditions are planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5 in the Presbyterian Church of Geneva on Park Place. Three women in their 30s are needed to fill the cast. Those attending should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.
GTG is premiering playwright Jay D. Hanagan’s “Just Like Sisters.” Hanagan will serve as director.
The comedy-drama, which is being produced by GTG veteran Eleanor Stearns, features sisters Jolie and Echo traveling from Gettysburg, Pa., to Gettysburg, S.D., to attend their mother’s funeral and take home her ashes. They meet up with Kissa, who they discover had become a de facto daughter to their mother.
Suspicion turns to bonding as the three women share memories and revelations, only to be taken aback by messages from beyond the grave.
Hanagan’s plays have been performed all over the United States. His prize-winning play, “First Kisses,” has been produced nationwide and in Canada. It also has been translated into Estonian and Chinese for productions in their respective countries.
“Just Like Sisters” will be performed November 19-21 in the Geneva Community Center’s Pat Collins Black Box Theatre. Rehearsals begin Oct. 11, and they will encompass four nights a week until the show takes the curtain.