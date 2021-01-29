GENEVA — The Geneva Theatre Guild is accepting submissions of original, one-act play scripts with a running time of 30 minutes or less for the annual Playwrights Play Readings event.
Last year, an average of 550 people a week watched during the event’s five-week run on Facebook.
This year the Play Readings will again be held online via a series of Thursday-evening performances, beginning April 22.
All selected playwrights will be invited to participate in a talk-back session after each performance with the cast and director of each play, giving writers of all ages the chance to not only experience the actors’ interpretations of their work but to receive audience feedback in real time.
The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14. All submissions will be given a blind review by a play selection committee who will choose the works to be presented this season.
All playwrights will be notified of the selections by March 17.
The guidelines for all submissions are as follows:
• Plays should be submitted electronically, in a PDF format, to Geneva Theatre Guild at seasonplanninggtg@gmail.com. If you are unable to submit electronically, mail four copies of your script, unbound in a folder, to the Geneva Theatre Guild, P.O. Box 424, Geneva, NY, 14456. If you want your scripts returned, please include a self-addressed envelope with sufficient postage.
• Limit one play per author, and that play cannot have been published previously or submitted to the Geneva Theatre Guild’s Playwrights Play Readings.
• The number of submissions accepted will be cut off after the first 150 have been received.
• The title page should include the title of the play, playwright’s name, address, phone number, email address, and approximate running time of the play.
• Include a brief synopsis of the plot, the setting, and a list of characters before the first page of dialogue.
• All pages must be numbered, starting with the first page of dialogue on page 1.
Auditions for Playwrights Play Readings will be held via Zoom March 31. Further information about auditions will be released in March.
Contact genevatheatreguild.org with questions.