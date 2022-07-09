GENEVA — The Geneva Woman’s Club at 336 Main St. has planned events for its next three Monday meetings:
• July 11 — Exercise with Arlene, noon.
• July 18 — Bingo, noon
• July 25 — Cookout and ice cream sundae bar. For non-members interested in this event, contact a club member to find out more.
Looking ahead, the club has scheduled a Membership Tea for noon on Sept. 12. The event is designed to introduce those who would be interested in joining the club and learning about its activities. Finger sandwiches and desserts will be served.
On Oct. 6, the club will leave Geneva on a charter bus and take in an Adirondack fall foliage train ride. Afterward, a buffet lunch will be served at the Woods Inn overlooking Fourth Lake. Club members are receiving a discount for the trip, and reservations are due Aug. 1.
The club’s annual membership fee is $50. The membership year begins July 1 and continues through June 30 of the following year.
For more information about the club or any event, contact Patricia Certo at (315) 246-4092, Phyllis Marino at (315) 539-2542, or club President Barb Rose at (315) 719-8628.