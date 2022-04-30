ROCHESTER — Rob Smith and Mark Gramling have been friends and musical compatriots with Jim Richmond for years. All grew up in Geneva, and Smith and Gramling are no strangers to Richmond’s band, Prime Time Funk.
So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Smith and Gramling were asked to join that band on stage Sunday at the Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony. Local musicians, especially those local to him, are always a great addition, Richmond said.
The event starts at 7 p.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Prime Time Funk is the house band for the hall of fame, and Richmond, a founding member of the hall, is its musical director.
Smith performed with the band at a previous induction ceremony. He said he will sing, as will Gramling. This will be Gramling’s first time joining the band for the hall inductions; he said he’s excited to be invited.
“Jim and I have a history,” Gramling said “We played in bands together in church and we know each other’s families. We’ve done small projects together and I’ve filled in with Prime Time Funk. I am honored to have this opportunity.”
Smith called Richmond a great friend who has been supportive of his musical endeavors; he said he considers himself lucky to again be included in the induction event.
Smith has his own band, Junkyard Field Trip, which plays primarily in Rochester clubs. Gramling, who isn’t in a band at the moment, previously had an R&B group and still plays music — piano and drums — when he can.
Smith works for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Gramling, a former Geneva city councilor, works for New York State Electric & Gas. Both live in Geneva.
Richmond, who was a member of the Echomen, an iconic Geneva band, now lives in Farmington.
The hall celebrates Rochester and the surrounding area’s rich musical culture and the people who have made the region a mecca for musical excellence, Richmond said.
The pandemic canceled the 2020 and ’21 induction shows. The five inductees announced in 2020 — the Dady Brothers, Roy McCurdy, Nancy Kelly, Mick Guzauski and Michael Laiacona — will attend the 2022 ceremony, and a sixth inductee was named: the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester and the Eastman Theatre. The school’s legacy has been celebrated many times over the last decade via alumni who have been inducted since the first RMHF class was announced in 2012.
Of the 54 inductees to date, 17 are Eastman School of Music alumni, leadership, or faculty.
For ticket information, go to https://bit.ly/3KxNulA.