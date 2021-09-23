GENEVA — Like most events of its kind, Geneva’s Festival Latino was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not all of those events resumed in 2021 — but Festival Latino is coming back.
The 10th edition of the festival opens Friday and continues through Sunday at Lakefront Park. It’s scheduled to run from 3-10 p.m. each day.
All sorts of family-friendly activities are planned, along with live music, carnival rides, and food vendors. The musical genres range from Puerto Rican to Mexican to reggae.
El Morro restaurant, Las Corozas SPR Club, Lake Beverage, Jose Perez tu Abogado, CNY Latino Papers, and Red Jacket Orchards are sponsoring this year’s festival.
On Saturday, there will be a car parade at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.