GENEVA — For the Geneva High School Drama Club, a third opportunity to perform during the 2022-23 school year has proven to be a charm.
Courtesy of a federal grant, the drama club will deliver its third production of the current school year. “Talking With…” by Jane Martin takes the curtain at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, on the stage at Geneva Middle School.
The play’s director, Steve Duprey, has created a small blackbox theatre on the stage where both actors and audience will be.
“It’s a very intimate show and it deserves an intimate space,” Duprey said.
“Talking With…” is a monologue show featuring nine short pieces of varying content and intensity ranging from funny and irreverent to serious and touching.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity for these five young actors to take some time exploring the ins and outs of these quirky characters,” Duprey said. “They’ve had a chance to go deeper, which is what the craft of acting is all about.”
The cast will be made up of senior Gabby Hamblin, junior Lincoln Champlin, sophomores Loretta Norwalk and Jay Andruski, and ninth-grader Malcolm King. Senior Jack Teneyck-Johnson is the stage manager.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. They are available at the door.