As the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program approaches — initial orders will launch Jan. 11, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is looking for assistance from regional businesses and community organizations to help girls and troops have a safe and successful season.
GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates. The council hopes to connect with area businesses and organizations in high-traffic areas to allow troops to host drive-thru cookie booths, as well as those that would like to host traditional walk-up booths. Troops also need inside, secure locations for cookie stock storage and pickup, places like empty storefronts, unoccupied office spaces, etc.
The 2022 cookie program will run from January 11 to March 27. The annual fundraiser helps troops power Girl Scout activities for the year through experiences like community service, highest award projects, badge work, summer camp, travel and more — all while girls gain important entrepreneurial and life skills. Proceeds stay local and are used to maintain GSNYPENN’s properties and programs for its girl and adult members throughout the year.
Girl Scouts would need the use of any locations from mid-February through the end of March. GSNYPENN will provide insurance information for businesses and organizations. Those who can assist will receive publicity through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app and website, council social media, and local cookie season advertising — which, in turn, helps drive additional customers to these local businesses and locations.
If your business or organization can help local Girl Scouts during cookie season in any way, please contact Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or (315) 698-9400, ext. 2022.