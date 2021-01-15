Pat M. had a good sports career. It lasted many years. He threw the ball well, and he won more games than he lost. He made some real money along the way and was respected by teammates. To me, that is a clear win.
Two things I should tell you. This is not a story from the future, and Mrs. Mahomes has been known to call writers and tell them off.
My phone is ringing.
“Yes, Mrs. Mahomes. May I call you Randi? No? Sorry. Yes, I understand. Your son’s name is Patrick.”
Although I said I did, I really don’t understand the preoccupation with given names. My parents never called me Charles, even on those rare occasions when I was not godly (I was an only child). Only two teachers insisted on Charles; to the rest of the world I was Charlie, Chuck, or Chuckie.
During my imaginary conversation with Randi Mahomes, I explained I was indeed a fan of her football star son, Patrick, but I am more a baseball guy. I want to talk about her baseball player husband, Pat.
We cleared that up and I asked for a favor — could she ask the NFL television people to turn down the fake crowd noise? Cardboard cutouts should not make noise, and I have trouble hearing the announcers.
Did you know that Pat Mahomes had a 22-year career in baseball. The righthanded pitcher, now 50, was drafted in 1988 by the Minnesota Twins, and made his major league debut in 1992. During 11 major league seasons, he pitched for the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Texas Rangers. During the 1999 season, Mahomes went 8-10 for the Mets and appeared in 39 games.
His time in the majors ended in 2003, but he continued in Japan and our minor leagues until 2009.
About that guy Patrick. He was often in clubhouses with his dad, was drafted out of his Texas high school, and did play baseball at Texas Tech before opting for football.
I forgot to ask Mrs. Mahomes: If I become a Mahomie, does that include dad’s baseball career?