“I’d like to buy the world a Coke.” Remember that advertising jingle from 1971? They changed a lyric, from “to teach the world to sing,” and it became a hit record.
Choral groups still perform it today.
Other jingles from yesteryear leave sog worms in your head — think Alka-Seltzer, Halo shampoo and, of course, “You deserve a break today.”
Commercials need to feature original tunes written especially for them. Now they take old — some very old — songs and throw them into the ad. Often, I miss the relevance to the product being touted. I am afflicted with nostalgia and understand it is used to sell products, but if you were not around when the song was popular, what memories are evoked?
I am not saying I don’t enjoy some of these commercials that feature songs that I remember. I do. The woman is riding her motorcycle to “Build Me Up Buttercup.” She walks into a dealership and the song worm makes her sing a lyric. The salespeople look at her in silence, then join in the song. Cute. Since you won’t admit to singing at an inappropriate time, I will neither confirm not deny this happened to me.
Can you name this group? The Foundations had one hit in 1968, and a bigger one, “Build Me Up Buttercup,” in early 1969. They disbanded in 1970.
The music to “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ ” is being used to sell something, but I zone out. I am back in 1966, seeing Nancy Sinatra in white go-go boots. Isn’t going back 55 years to grab a song a little extreme?
Frankie Valli’s “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” is being used to sell jewelry; that tune dates to 1967. The memories don’t stop. I interviewed him and the rest of the Four Seasons that year in Brockport. The song was played by a band at my wedding 51 years ago.
At least Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” moves us ahead by almost 20 years. Still, that was decades ago. It too is in a jewelry commercial. No, I never talked to her or heard her perform.
I did talk to Paul Anka. David Elias and I had a few private moments with him before his teen show at Three Rivers Inn. Very cordial, he signed pictures and let us take photos. His “Times of Your Life” is featured in an ad now. Anka has had 33 Top 40 hits. “Anka at the Copa” is still one of my favorite albums. I saw his nightclub act in Buffalo; it was fantastic. Anka was a hero to many Syrian American teens.
An ad for a diabetes med came across the television; I paid no attention to the music behind it. My son immediately said, “that’s Magic.” No, it is not some overprice prescription medicine with terrible side effects. We have communication problems at times, but I finally understood he was talking rock-and-roll trivia; he is very good at it.
Tom explained the song was “Magic” by a group called Pilot. That’s about as esoteric as you can get; put me on the list of those who would never have known that. I checked my Billboard Top 40 book — no need to go online. Pilot was a one-hit wonder from Scotland in 1975.
If someone had told me I could get paid for selecting old songs, I might still be working for a living!