The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has nominated 16 performers for this year’s induction. There are currently 338 honorees. No doubt much will be written about the merits and demerits of each nominee.
You will have to leave me out of that discussion. There are too many artists I don’t know at all, some had very few hits, and there are a few who do not seem like rockers. My only clear choice would be Tina Turner. Going further would seem like politics, a subject I have avoided for all these many years.
Instead, I started thinking about the music Hall of Famers who actually appeared in Geneva. There are no listings that I know of, and you would not expect many to play in a small city. Our largest indoor venue only seats 1,300 and change. Still, we have had our share of great musicians — most, but not all, at the Geneva Theater/Smith Opera House.
One man tops our local list. Let’s save him for later. My list includes members of a band or duo who were here without their entire group.
For example, Crosby, Stills and Nash were not here, but David Crosby and Graham Nash each did a solo show at the Smith — and were very good. Nash is also a member of the Hall with the Hollies.
Martha and the Vandellas were here in the rain at the final Whale Watch. Martha Reeves and her friends from Detroit has us dancin’ in the street in the 1960s. Billy Joel played a solo show at the Smith. Some purists were upset when he actually signed his name inside the Steinway piano.
Half of Simon and Garfunkel was here — not Paul, but Art. His solo performance was less than inspiring. Traffic’s Dave Mason came to the opera house with a different group. Charlie Thomas brought his version of the Drifters to us — an original member of the band, he gave us a memorable evening.
Grateful Dead artist Bob Weir was here a couple of times with Rat Dog; I need Greg Cotterill to advise if Phil Lesh or Mickey Hart was ever on the Smith stage. Hilton Valentine was here. He played guitar for the Animals and is revered for his work on “House of the Rising Sun” way back in 1964.
Nat King Cole, Dinah Washington, and the Ink Spots were all at Club 86 during the supper club days. All are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honored for their early influence on music.
I have heard Chuck Berry was at a Hobart College show, but could not verify it. Please let me know if there is someone I left out.
Now, about that guy I mentioned earlier. They still call him “The Boss.” Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were here not once, but three times — 1973, ’74 and ’75. That last show was the second stop of the “Born to Run” tour. We should all be grateful that John Sebastian canceled his 1973 show here — it paved the way for that little-known New Jersey kid to fill in for him!
We should be proud. We have hosted some of the most well-known performers, and many of our local musicians have made significant contributions to the world of music.