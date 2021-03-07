Another Covid Saturday night. Even if there was something fun to do, I probably would not venture out amongst ’em. I will crank up the Wayback Machine instead and dial up early 1960s.
Wilmer and the Dukes will play at Club 86, at 9 p.m. sharp. They will do 40-minute sets with 20-minute breaks — musicians’ union rules. The dining room has been reset; you wouldn’t know a large wedding reception was here just a few hours earlier.
My mom, Marian, is setting ashtrays on the tables. She will be the cocktail waitress tonight. The supper club days are gone. Only one hour to go, and the band is not here. No worries. Instruments and equipment are being unloaded from two vans by a tall, thin guy — that would be Shadow — and another man who could be a Sumo wrestler. That’s Mumpsie.
Ralph Gillotte’s Hammond B-3 organ is set to go. So is Ron Alberts’ drum set. Brother Monte’s bass and amplifier and Doug Brown’s guitar and equipment will be in place. The Dukes do not do manual labor.
Showtime. The band takes the stage without Wilmer. Monte Alberts sings a couple — maybe “Wooley Bully” and “I Wanna Do It.” Then Wilmer Alexander Jr. comes out, wailing on a tenor sax like Junior Walker and the All-Stars, only better. His vocals, whether hard-driving R&B or slow and sultry, stop you in your tracks. His stage presence is matched with a powerful, deep voice.
May I offer a sociology comment? The crowd is 18- to 30-year-olds who came to dance and enjoy the music. They didn’t wait until midnight to show up. They drink intelligently. The club did not serve shots or draft beer; in fact, only four kinds of bottled beer are available. Guys drink highballs, like scotch and soda or 7-and-7s. Girls drink cocktails. At the service bar in the kitchen I watch grasshoppers, Singapore slings, pink ladies, and Collinses being made. Bartenders knew how to mix drinks, and patrons appreciated a well-made beverage. There was no food service, but does anyone remember the stacked, shaved-ham sandwiches? Come with a pickle slice.
There was rarely a problem with unruly people. Ebo Alberts, Shadow and Mumpsie were there to deal with it if there was. In later years, when race riots were in the news, the Dukes had Burke Security with two large German shepherds on the corner of Avenue E and Humbert Street. Causing a problem was not a good idea.
The crowd never tires of “Midnight Hour,” “Tossin’ and Turnin’,” “I’m Free,” “For Your Love,” and their regional hit, “Give Me One More Chance.” Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult wishes for “one more night with Wilmer and the Dukes.” He is not alone. If you heard them only once — at Bristol, the Dolphin, Arrowhead Lanes, the Holiday Bar, or anywhere else in the country — you know what I mean.
I treasure growing up with the Dukes and the good times with the Legott family.