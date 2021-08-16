I want to be done with this COVID thing. I have been vaccinated and have put my masks away. I know they say it ain’t over ’til the fat lady sings.
Problem is, until very recently, I had not heard anybody sing! The last live music I heard before the “big chill” set in was Meyer and McGuire at Woody’s Bar & Grille in Seneca Falls. It’s good to see they were back there recently.
The barn at Muranda Cheese Co. in Route 96 in Fayette has resumed Sunday afternoon music shows. I was there enjoying Hot Dogs & Gin — not the food and drink, but the band from Binghamton. I first saw them two years ago at Muranda. The four-piece rock cover band features a 12-year-old guitar player. I thought this was a gimmick and expected the youngster to join his dad onstage for a couple of songs. I was wrong.
Eamonn Hubert was then, and is now, the lead guitarist for the group, kicking out smokin’ riffs on his Fender Strat. He toured with “School of Rock the Musical” and plays a variety of other instruments. I word phenom is not an exaggeration. I too have a Stratocaster, but it sounds nothing like his. I’m claiming a factory defect.
Delta Mike Shaw brought his power trio to the Seneca County Fair. This guitar, bass and drums version of his full band was special — anyone remember Cream with Clapton?
Delta Mike has been performing for more than 50 years. There is no place to hide in a trio; everyone carries a full load. Shaw played a Gibson ESS guitar that sounded great. I correctly identified a Gretsch Country Gentleman on a stand beside him. He asked if I would like to hear it. Yes, please!
This is a rarely seen guitar that dates back to the 1960s and was made famous by Chet Atkins. Shaw blew us away with “Sleepwalk,” the instrumental originally done on steel guitar by Santo & Johnny in 1959. Yes, I still have it on a 45. That is not a gun; rather, it’s a small plastic disc with a large hole in the center that produces music.
I enjoyed Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters at LaFayette Park in Waterloo on a Sunday afternoon. Cool Club is a four-piece jazz band led by guitarist Rick Hoyt. Each of the three sisters does solo work, but their close trio harmony has to come from growing up as a close-knit family. You will hear McGuire Sisters, Andrews Sisters, the American Songbook, even the Boone Ra Songbook with this unique and talented group.