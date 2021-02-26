It is not working for me. Maybe it is a result of age. I looked up “virtual.” There are references to computer-generated stuff, suggestions of “almost — but not really,” and so on. Call it virtual or remote; it is not the same.
Coca-Cola used to call itself “the real thing.” Virtual is not.
When you hear a live music concert, whether the Rochester Philharmonic or Gym Class Heroes, you have to feel the noise. You have to be engaged and feel the vibe of those around you. When listening in your own home, it is too easy to become distracted. We talk too much, grab a snack, pay attention to everything except the music or lecture.
Another downfall of virtual is sound quality. The band at a rock concert is surrounded by a wall of Marshall amplifiers. The little speaker on your flat-screen TV is terrible, the tinier one on your computer worse yet. Those who broadcast from their computer often sound hollow, tinny and/or clipped. Understand that one good microphone can cost more than your laptop and television put together.
Now, about virtual or remote school classes. There is a remote possibility that significant learning will take place. Save the letters and emails — numerous studies by government agencies have stated this. I have high respect for teachers. There is almost 100 years of classroom teaching and instructional experience in my extended family. None would be equipped to function remotely.
We are asking teachers to engage students with an interesting “television” show, and to somehow evaluate their class. I would be surprised if their college training included courses like this. Ironically, mine did, but I was born way too early. I graduated from SUNY Geneseo intending to be an educational television producer. The schools I interviewed with each had one black-and-white TV camera. Your image blurred if you moved too quickly. I could play with the equipment if I taught a few English classes. In 1969, certification was not an issue. I knew I was not qualified, so the Army and I reached a different agreement.
College is a whole different issue. Why pay tuition, as much as $50,000, to be totally shortchanged? A semester usually includes five courses — at least two of which you have no interest in or no need for. The real benefit of college is interaction — with professors, students from different places and backgrounds, social opportunities, lectures, and so on. I worked at a radio station that almost no one listened to, sang with a chorus, worked with the swim team, and played in a rock band. I spent time with James Farmer, Julian Bond, Rod Serling, John Denver, and many other movers and shakers. Meeting girls was part of the experience; I wasn’t always good at it, but one of these girls is still with me.
I still think about teachers I had in the Geneva schools; I have written about many of them. I am grateful for their talent and dedication. I can only hope that students at all levels will be back in classrooms with the same opportunities I had.
