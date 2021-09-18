OVID — Beverly Lombardo and her granddaughter, Samantha Sciotti, will display their art in the gallery of the Papa Bear Courthouse next month.
The “Sam and Gram” exhibit will be on display Oct. 1-30. An opening reception is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 2-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lombardo, a Seneca Falls artist, attended Rochester Institute of Technology as an illustration major. She worked as a civilian in the Army for 21 years, serving as an illustrator, photographer, visual information manager and public affairs officer. Now retired, she has continued her artwork, photography and graphic art.
She was the winner of the Army DESCOM insignia design competition. Her insignia was worn by all soldiers in the DESCOM command and is on file at the National Archives.
Lombardo currently works in all media, although she favors pastel. She has taught workshops in pastel techniques, and serves on the board of the Artworks Gallery in Seneca Falls.
Sciotti, also born and raised in Seneca Falls, started drawing at an early age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in animation from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2009. After graduation, Sciotti moved to Los Angeles, where she freelanced in animation and film for 10 years. She currently is working toward her master’s degree in illustration from Savannah College of Art and Design, with a goal of teaching and inspiring other artists in the future.
With a passion for travel, Sciotti’s current work is based on photos of textures and places she has captured from her explorations.