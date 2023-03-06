More information www.gemmafoods.com www.facebook.com/gemmafoodspasta www.instagram.com/gemmafoods/ www.linkedin.com/company/gemma-foods
GENEVA — As a youngster, Tony Quartaro would visit his relatives in Geneva on holidays, where much of the time he’d hang out in his Grandma Joyce’s kitchen.
That’s where his love affair with good food began. And, that passion spawned a cross-continental career as a chef and, most recently, Quartaro’s latest covid-inspired venture: the Chicago-based Gemma Foods, which sells homemade pasta and sauces for reheating at home.
Quartaro, 38, did not grow up in Geneva, but his father, Nick, is a DeSales High School graduate who raised his family primarily throughout the Midwest while coaching at big-name college football programs.
However, the family returned to Geneva often to visit Nick’s parents (Tony’s grandparents), Joe and Joyce Quartaro, who lived on Madison Street.
“Growing up, being part of a large extended Italian family, the importance of food was deeply rooted,” Tony Quartaro said. “My extended family are all unbelievable cooks. I was just surrounded by it.”
It was in Grandma Joyce’s kitchen that the young Quartaro learned how to make gnocchi and meatballs; he also fondly remembers the endless supply of cookies and traditional pastries. The lessons stuck; as a high school student Quartaro continued cooking, inspired by Food Network shows.
Although he graduated from the University of Kansas with a communications and media studies degree, his professional path was straight to the food industry. While studying at Kansas he worked at “the fancy place you couldn’t afford as a student but visited when your folks were in town.” Its specialties included wood fired pizzas and homemade pasta.
After graduating, Quartaro headed west to San Francisco and initially stayed with his father’s cousin, John Mitzewich (originally of Shortsville). It’s clear cooking genes run strong in the family. Mitzewich, known as “Chef John,” is well known for his food videos and blogs, and his You Tube channel Food Wishes has more than 4 million subscribers.
Quartaro landed jobs as a line cook and sous chef at San Francisco eateries, then moved to New York City to work as a sous chef and chef de cuisine at two different restaurants before heading to Chicago — his wife Nora’s hometown. There, he worked at different establishments as a chef de cuisine, sous chef and executive chef before switching gears to the catering world and its more family friendly schedule (he and his wife have three children: Carson, 7; Gemma, 5; and Jude, 2).
A time to pivot
Enter the pandemic ... and its decimating effect on the restaurant industry.
Quartaro said during that uncertain time he felt the need to stay active, to keep his brain and his hands working. So, he started making homemade pasta and sauce to share with his neighbors, food that had served as “a major source of comfort for my entire life.”
He started with two different kinds of sauces and pastas, dropped off at their doors. Word spread, and before he knew it Quartaro was fielding a potful of requests for his restaurant-quality homemade pasta and sauce that could be easily reheated and enjoyed at home.
“Without realizing it I had created a business that was making moves in my neighborhood of Beverly (in Chicago),” he said. “It was a really difficult time for people, but we realized we could make it special.”
Quartaro incorporated the business in November 2020; in January 2021, he moved into shared kitchen space to grow the business before building out onto his own. That happened when he found the perfect space for Gemma Foods on Grand Avenue, which includes a corridor of well-established Italian businesses (i.e. bakeries, bread makers and sandwich shops).
Quartaro describes the Grand Avenue storefront as “like a bakery but for pasta.” There, customers can purchase pasta/sauce takeaway kits to bring home to cook and serve (complete with instructions), or purchase pasta a la carte.
The menu features three classics and three other combinations that change biweekly. Currently available are:
• Canestri alla Vodka.
• Paccheri with Sunday Gravy.
• Bucatini Cacio e Pepe.
• Broccolini and Bufala Tortelli with Basil Pesto.
• The vegetarian and gluten free special Radiatori Verdi with Sunchokes alla Nerano.
• Potato and Bay Cavatelli with Pork Shank Sugo.
Prices range from $27 to $32 for two servings. Quartaro said the vodka sauce is likely the most popular offering and was a childhood favorite of his.
“It’s honestly one of the things I’ve been working on since I was 10,” he said.
Gemma’s has been able to grow and diversify its offerings. In addition to the storefront, its food is available as an already prepared eat-in option at the Chicago food hall, the Time Out Market. Quartaro also runs a wholesale business selling to restaurants, given “the real and significant” labor shortage, and offers catering.
And, last year Gemma’s started shipping its products, with the initial goal of sending its pasta and sauces to three or four nearby states.
“That is what we opened the shop to do,” said Quartaro — and the response has been healthy thanks to word of mouth and positive online reviews. Shipping is available to the lower 48 states; there has been a strong interest from Midwest residents but also from the East Coast and customers in Ohio, Florida and New York.
New in 2023 are cooking classes offered in the Grand Avenue space, which have sold out.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Quartaro said.
Gemma Foods currently has 13 employees. Quartaro considers the business to be in the toddler phase and is proud of what has been accomplished thus far but sees potential for continued growth. The work involved getting it off the ground in the last two years has meant little time for play, but he plans to bring his family to Geneva this summer to visit and enjoy “absolutely gorgeous” Seneca Lake, the state parks, and for him and his wife, the local wineries.
It seems a fitting place to relax since the seeds of his business were sown here. When asked about his favorite of his grandmother’s creations, Quartaro settled on her Sunday sauce to which she added pieces of pork and simmered for a long time.
“It was velvety and so delicious with the pork flavor,” Quartaro recalled. “They were core memories for me. I wanted to keep having those things, keep creating.”