GENEVA — Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to participate in Geneva Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre production this summer.
“HONK!” is a heartwarming celebration of being different. Auditions for the show will be held June 6-7 at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, in the following order:
• Grades 5-8: 4-6 p.m.
• Grades 9-12: 6-8:30 p.m.
The performance dates are Aug. 4-6.
There is no need to prepare anything for an audition, as everything will be provided. Everyone who wants to perform in the show will be included.