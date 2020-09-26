CANANDAIGUA — Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County.
The grant will support the construction of 1 Park in Clifton Springs.
The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.
“The partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County and Wells Fargo is new to us,” Habitat for Humanity of Ontario County Executive Director Nash Bock said. “We are grateful for their partnership as we build our second home in Clifton Springs. The grant is a huge help.”
This is the second home in Clifton Springs, and the first home built by BOCES students for the Ontario County organization. BOCES students constructed part of it during the 2019-20 school year.