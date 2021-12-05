It’s the second holiday season that we are celebrating with Covid-19. I’m sure this season will be different than the last one, but it may still need your patience and creativity. As always, people have different traditions for celebrating, and this year, you’ll have to consider people’s feelings about Covid-19. There are a few ways that you can adjust and still have a joyous season.
Communicate and set boundariesEveryone’s comfort level with the coronavirus is different. Some still think it’s March 2020 while others are “Done with it!” Either way, prior to the holidays it’s a good time to talk to your family and friends about how they’d like to celebrate. If you’re the host, ask yourself (and your family) what they’re comfortable with. How many people? Mask wearing or not? Then let your guests know your boundaries and find out theirs. You don’t have to agree with them, just be polite and pleasant. Most importantly, you don’t want to surprise them with boundaries they weren’t aware of.
Don’t take it personallyThis year, like last, you may find that some won’t want to attend holiday get-togethers, and that’s their choice. Some elderly folks don’t feel comfortable attending and others really want to see their families. Whatever their decision, don’t take it personally. They’re thinking about their health. If some guests want to come for a short time or leave early, that again is their choice.
What about the kids?Not all kids are vaccinated, and some people think they’re “little germ carriers.” That may affect your holiday gatherings. The bottom line is that you need to do what’s best for your party and your family. It’s definitely tricky with kids. At the end of the party, are you going to be happy with it?
Creative options go a long wayLike last year, coming up with creative solutions can make for a more pleasant holiday experience. Celebrating virtually is still an option. Some families are eating their holiday dinners at the same time via FaceTime and Zoom — and enjoying themselves! If you have a big family, you may want to break your celebration up into a two-day event or a morning and afternoon get-together. And if you decide you want one big, in-person celebration, consider having separate tables for each family so they can be comfortable while eating.
If your elderly relative chooses not to come to the big holiday, visit them the day before or after and bring them a plate of delicious food or desserts. They’ll appreciate the visit!
Creative gift-givingIn addition to the party, there’s always the rush to find the perfect gift for your loved one. That alone gives people stress. And now there’s a rumor that there won’t be enough gifts. Now is the time to get creative! Think about giving memories rather than gifts. For instance, gift cards to the movies, ice skating, or another favorite activity. If you’d rather shop online and ship directly to your loved one, this may be the year to do it. And don’t forget, homemade gifts (cards from the kids) are treasured by many. Who still has their kids’ first holiday ornament? These are cherished possessions.
Frustrations during the holidayHolidays always bring frustrations with or without Covid-19. This is your time to practice self-care. If you’re feeling stressed, take a walk alone or with a loved one. Getting away from the party is often the best way to enjoy the rest of it.
Also, consider in advance what you’d like to do at the holiday event. If you think playing a game or doing a puzzle, will help you stay calm and comfortable, bring the games along. Chances are others are feeling the same way. Games and puzzles often help take your mind off of the party and allow you to quiet yourself.
Declining with grace and styleSome are still not comfortable going to family gatherings. As the host, try not to take this personally. Everyone has their own reason for not attending — many are still fearful due to the virus and their health. Some may have young unvaccinated children and are concerned about them. If you’re feeling anxious about going to a party, take a moment to compose a nice text message to the host. Chances are, you’re not the first person to send them a text turning down the invitation. Texting is much less stressful than talking by phone.
Staying calm during the holidaysIf the holidays are making you feel stressed, reach out to a therapist, primary care provider, or family and friends. Did you know you could schedule an appointment with your primary care provider just to talk? Yes! If you’re going through something personal, this is the time of year to reach out to people. They care more than you know.