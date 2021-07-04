Now that some of the pandemic regulations have been lifted and people are getting vaccines, we are more active. Yay for us! It’s been a long time staying indoors and masking (though certain situations still require masks and social distancing).
However, we should not forget about staying safe during the warm weather months. Often, we think of sunburn and skin cancer, but there are many other activities such as swimming, that need caution. Let’s start with sun safety.
Skin damage in 15 minutesYES! Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can cause skin damage in as little as 15 minutes. More exposure and damage can lead to various forms of skin cancer, many of which, thankfully, are preventable.
When we think of going to the beach, we often apply sunscreen or wear protective clothing but let’s not forget about everyday activities done in the sun. Taking a walk or washing the car in the middle of the day, can also lead to intense sun exposure. In fact, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that you use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, even on cloudy days.
More tips from the FDA• Apply sunscreen liberally to all uncovered skin, especially your nose, ears, neck, hands, feet, and lips. Be sure to look for mineral sunscreens with the active ingredients zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as these are generally considered safe.
• Reapply at least every two hours. Apply more often if you’re swimming or sweating. (Read the label for your specific sunscreen. An average-size adult or child needs at least one ounce of sunscreen, about the amount it takes to fill a shot glass, to evenly cover the body.)
• If you don’t have much hair, apply sunscreen to the top of your head or wear a hat.
• No sunscreen completely blocks UV radiation. So other protections are needed, such as protective clothing, sunglasses, and staying in the shade.
• No sunscreen is waterproof.
Children and sunChildren younger than 6 months should not use sunscreen but should be protected from the sun’s rays with protective clothing and by keeping them out of direct sunlight or in the shade between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Children six months or older should have sunscreen applied regularly when outdoors and reapplied after they’ve been swimming, even if it’s cloudy as clouds do not block UV rays.
Swimming safetySummer is here! Pools and beaches are open. How do you stay safe? Here are some safety tips from the American Red Cross:
• Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers. Wherever you are, keep a constant eye out for any water dangers such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets, and bathtubs.
• Adults — actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers at all times.
• Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat or in any situation that is beyond your swimming skill level.
• Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards.
• Designate a “Water Watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next “Water Watcher” takes over.
Also, keep in mind, that slippery surfaces around a pool or hot tub can cause some serious accidents. We see many injuries that come from falling on hard surfaces.
Lyme disease protectionWhat is Lyme disease? Lyme disease is spread by the bite of an infected tick. Ticks can infect humans and pets with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause illness. Did you know, New York is one of the states with the most instances of Lyme Disease?
After working or playing outdoors, don’t forget to check your skin for these small insects. When possible, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tick bites are most likely to happen when you’re outdoors hiking, biking, camping, and gardening outdoors. Not all tick bites lead to Lyme Disease, but if you’ve been bitten, call us at (315) 781-8448 so we can evaluate your symptoms.
How do I prevent it? According to the Center for Disease Control, you can avoid ticks on skin and clothing by using Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents. Parents should apply repellents to their children, avoiding hands, eyes, and mouth. Check this website for the insect repellent that’s best: https://bit.ly/3cxpkK1
Summer is a welcomed season for many but it’s also a time to be aware of the hazards. Keeping a “safety first” attitude about all your activities will help you have a happy and healthy summer.