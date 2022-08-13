Nearly 30 million Americans from all walks of life rely on their local community health center for healthcare services. CHCs serve 1 in 12 Americans including 2.6 million older adults and 8 million children. 1 in 5 patients at CHCs live in rural communities, and they also serve 398,000 veterans. Health Centers such as Finger Lakes Community Health provide comprehensive healthcare services to all regardless of economic background, insurance status, or occupation.

Mary Zelazny is the CEO of Finger Lakes Community Health.

