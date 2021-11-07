It’s that time of year for thousands of New Yorkers.
Selecting the right health insurance can be overwhelming. Here are some basic tips to help:
Are you ready to apply for your new health insurance?2022 open enrollment begins Nov. 16 for new and returning people, and more help is available too. Enhanced financial assistance is available for 2022 coverage.
The NY State of Health, the state’s official health plan marketplace, has announced the affordable health insurance options available to New Yorkers in 2022. Open enrollment for coverage in a 2022 qualified health plan starts Nov. 16 for new and returning consumers and ends on Jan. 31, 2022.
“Marketplace enrollment has topped 6.3 million people this year as more New Yorkers choose to protect themselves and their families with affordable, quality coverage during the Covid-19 public health emergency,” said Acting NY State of Health Executive Director Danielle Holahan. “Consumers can begin previewing their 2022 plan options and premiums today through NY State of Health’s plan shopping tool.”
Why should you enroll in a health plan through the NY State of Health?There are many reasons to enroll in health insurance and the NY State of Health makes it easy to shop for and enroll in comprehensive, low-cost coverage. There are many health plans to choose from. You can get help from a trained assistor. And you may qualify for free coverage or for help paying for your coverage.
When can I enroll?Enrollment depends on which program you are eligible for, which is based on age, income, and other factors. Enrollment is open all year if you are eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan. Otherwise, you can enroll in a qualified health plan during the annual open enrollment period, or a special enrollment period such as now, during the Covid-19 public health crisis, if you are eligible. American Indians and Alaskan natives can enroll anytime during the year for any NY State of Health program.
How will I know if I am eligible for a particular program?There are three easy ways to find out if you are eligible for health coverage:
• Apply online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov.
• Call the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777.
• Rather meet in person? We have trained assistors at Finger Lakes Community Health. Some are bilingual or a translator can be made available to meet the applicant’s needs.
Enrolling just got easier, reach out for helpFinger Lakes Community Health has assisted New Yorkers with getting health insurance since the 1980s. The financial advocates at Finger Lakes Community Health will walk you through the health insurance enrollment process from start to finish. Insurance enrollment can be complicated and frustrating, so why not let the financial advocates at Finger Lakes Community Health break down those barriers and assist you in the process? The best part is that there is no cost for the financial advocate assistance — it is completely free. Our financial advocates follow our company motto by “taking the time to care”.
To speak with a financial advocate, call our Administrative Offices at (315) 531-9102. Our staff will direct you to a financial advocate in your area and help you schedule an appointment to meet with them.