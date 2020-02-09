This is the time of year when everyone is thinking about resolutions and staying healthy. By the time this article appears most have given up on their resolutions. Why? Maybe they’re unreachable? No matter the reason, here are a few very realistic goals for you in 2020.
Primary care providers are your ‘go to’ resourceDo you have a primary care provider (PCP)? If not, now is the time to choose one. A PCP is the key to overall good health. You want to start by establishing a relationship with a clinician, such as a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant, someone who wants to get to know you personally. This will allow the provider to give you healthcare solutions that are specifically tailored to you. Your healthcare should be just as unique as you are. And don’t forget, should you need to see a specialist, your PCP can coordinate that care on your behalf.
This holds true for children. Whether you choose a physician who is board-certified in pediatrics or family medicine, they are prepared to care for your children under 18. At Finger Lakes Community Health, we also have medical professionals that treat the entire family.
After hours and chronic conditionsYour PCP will become not only familiar with your medical history but your family’s as well. This is extremely important. That’s why we urge our patients to contact us even if it’s after hours – (315) 781-8448. For those who have hearing/speech disabilities, please call 711.
Primary Care Physicians can also help you manage chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure and help detect these diseases early with routine screenings. Common diseases like colon and breast cancer have a greater chance of being detected during a screening, even before a critical stage.
Healthy tips and more exercise this yearYou also want to think about your daily health habits when it comes to overall health. Are you paying attention to what you eat? How about how much exercise you’re doing? These are important factors to consider when maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Here are a few tips for you!
• Track your exercise. Studies show that setting specific goals and having a way to track our progress, greatly increases our chances for success. That’s why Fitbits are extremely popular. They’re great reminders for you to get up and get moving. However, you can simply keep a notepad in a handy place (like next to the couch) to jot down what you’ve eaten and how much exercise you’ve done that day. According to the Mayo Clinic, healthy adults should aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day.
• Remove unwanted calories by eliminating high calorie drinks. One of the easiest ways to cut calories without eating less, is to cut back on drinks. You should target no more than 200 calories a day for drinks.
• Increase the amount of water you drink. Drinking the recommended dose of water (2 quarts) each day can help to balance the body’s fluids, control the number of calories we eat, hydrate our skin, and maintain bowel function. Often, we think we’re hungry when we’re just thirsty. When you do not drink enough water, your body receives mixed signals on hunger. Keep a reusable water bottle handy so you can drink throughout the day.
• Eating out less will help reduce calories (and save you money). A sandwich you make at home is approximately 300 calories while one you eat out averages 400-600 calories. Not only will you save money by staying home, you’ll also save the extra calories.
• Dental health. The American Dental Association recommends you get a routine examination and teeth cleaning at least once per year. If you don’t know a dentist, we have them at each of our health centers. No insurance? Talk with our health insurance navigators. We can help!
It’s never too late to take steps to improve your overall health. Your first step is to make an appointment with your medical provider. If you haven’t seen them in more than a year, now’s the time to do so. At Finger Lakes Community Health, we’re always here to help with your healthcare needs. We would love to be your provider! Give us a call today, (315) 531-9102.
Dr. Jose Canario is the medical director for Finger Lakes Community Health and Wendy Shelly, RD CDE CDN is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator.