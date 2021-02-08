GENEVA -- The Geneva Historical Society will host Ontario County Historian Preston Pierce for the virtual presentation “Remembering the 'Orange Limited:' The Rochester & Eastern Rapid Railway," at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, on Zoom.
In this program we will look at the reasons for building an Interurban electric railway from Rochester to Geneva, its operations from 1903-1930 and its impact. The talk will include images of those reminders of the R&E still visible on the landscape 90 years after the line ceased operations.
In addition to his role as Ontario County Historian, Pierce is the museum educator at the Ontario County Historical Society and Museum in Canandaigua. He also teaches at Finger Lakes Community College and is a retired social studies teacher.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required. To register, participants should visit the program event page at genevahistoricalsociety.com. The necessary login information will be sent out via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before noon Feb. 18, the day of the program.