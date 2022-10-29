The same year (1818) that Frederick Douglass was born to slavery in Talbot County, Maryland, a grocery and dry goods store opened on the east bank of the Genesee River in Rochester on the corner of Main Street across from the present-day Riverside Convention Center. The owner and operator, Austin Steward, was the first Black man to open a business in this soon-to-become-bustling canal town. Some 30 years later, the two men would meet.
Austin Steward was born circa 1793. His parents, Robert and Susan, were the slaves of Capt. William Helm of Prince William County, Virginia. Helm, a habitual card playing and horse racing gambler, was in dire debt. To escape his obligations, he sold his Virginia plantation. At the encouragement of his friend Col. Charles Williamson, Helm journeyed north to Genesee country, leaving his family temporarily in search of a more profitable location.
He was joined on this journey by his 70 (or so) slaves. History books disagree as to the date Helm arrived at Sodus Bay, but most writings put the date around 1801. Steward would have been 8 in 1801, more ready for his job as Helm’s errand boy. Steward’s autobiography, “Twenty-two Years a Slave and Forty Years a Freeman,” details his life as a slave, his transition to freedom and becoming an activist for the cause to end slavery.
Helm and his enslaved spent a night or so at Moses and Jabez Sill’s inn at Troupville in 1801. (Troupville’s name changed to Sodus Point in 1826.) Helm bought considerable property at the head (both the east and west sides) of Sodus Bay. Setting his camp up on the bay’s west side and his enslaved on the east side, Helm is considered the first “settler” in Huron.
Steward writes in his autobiography: “Provisions were scarce and could not be procured for cash in that section. There was no corn to be had, and we had but little left. We had no neighbors to assist us in this trying time, and we came near starvation. True, the wild, romantic region in which we were located abounded in game — elk, deer, bear, panther, and wolves, roamed abroad through the dense forest, in great abundance — but the business of the slaves was not hunting or fishing, but clearing the land, preparatory to raising crops of grain the coming season.”
Helm’s slaves lacked the skill and physical stamina necessary for the work of felling trees or living in such wilderness. These nearly impossible living conditions resulted in Helm moving to Bath in Steuben County, where he purchased two farms and then brought his family north. Helm settled in Bath to a life more akin to his tastes, in a territory considerably tamer than Sodus Bay.
Escape to freedom
The tale of Steward’s fortunate escape to freedom in 1814 — and the people who assisted him along the way — is a long journey. Through much desperation and determination, Steward eventually worked in Farmington for Otis Comstock, a notable Quaker abolitionist, who treated Steward kindly and helped him become a free man. While staying with Comstock, Steward “acquired quite a knowledge of reading, writing, arithmetic.”
In 1817, Steward began a new business — “that of peddling in the village of Rochester such articles as my employer, Mr. Comstock, desired to sell: the products of his farm — wheat, corn, oats, butter, cheese, meat, and poultry — all of which met a ready sale, generally for cash at liberal prices. That market was then but little known to the generality of farmers, and the enterprising gentlemen of that place, were desirous of encouraging commerce with the surrounding country, offered every encouragement in their power. Hence, we found it a profitable business, which I continued in for several months.”
Though it pained Steward to leave the Comstock family, he went into business for himself, building a store on land he purchased in the town of Brighton (soon to become Rochesterville, and finally Rochester). There, he sold goods supplied by his friend Comstock.
Slavery was fully abolished in New York state on July 4, 1827. In Rochester, Steward was chosen to deliver the Emancipation Speech on July 5, 1827, at Johnson’s Square (now Washington Square Park near the Strong Museum).
An advocate for voting rights, temperance and the abolition of slavery, Steward hosted reform meetings. He was a subscription agent for “Freedom’s Journal” distributed across upstate New York via the Erie Canal. Steward was elected vice president of the first national “Colored Convention” in Philadelphia in 1830.
In 1831, Steward left Rochester to work at the Wilberforce Colony in Canada. Named after William Wilberforce, who endeavored to abolish the slave trade in England, the Canadian colony was established in 1829 as a refuge for American fugitive slaves. Steward spent six years at Wilberforce, returning to Rochester in 1837, a decade before Frederick Douglass would arrive. During the years before the Civil War, abolitionist activities brought the two men together. Steward served as a strong and inspirational mentor to the younger abolitionist.
Steward’s store was destroyed by fire in 1838. He moved “home” to Canandaigua, where he taught school, lectured, wrote and worked with anti-slavery groups. Steward’s autobiography “Twenty-two Years a Slave and Forty Years a Freeman” was published in 1857, nearly a decade before the end of the Civil War. He died in 1869, four years after the Civil War ended.
During February 2019 — the 150th anniversary of Steward’s death — an historic plaque donated by Steward researcher the Rev. Chester Freeman was dedicated at Steward’s gravesite in Canandaigua’s West Avenue Cemetery.
Freeman’s dedication address was an inspiration for this historian to pursue a way to honor Steward at Sodus Bay, which he remembered and wrote about so many years later and which provided a valuable vision of what this area was like in 1801. A William G. Pomeroy Foundation grant was secured for a historic marker, which was dedicated last Saturday (Oct. 22) at the Jim Thomas Farm on Ridge Road.
Words of appreciation for their support and contributions related to this historic marker go to: Chester Freeman, Jim and Marie Thomas, Scott Marshall, Gerrit Reyn, Phil Eygnor, Jim Wood, the Rev. Earl Greene and Susan Hughes of the Pomeroy Foundation.
Freeman referred to Steward as an “unsung hero.” Steward’s role in history, his moral strength against adversity and his capacity as a reform leader truly places him in a family of great individuals who have had a positive and lasting impact on our nation. May we all take lessons from Steward’s life to also become an “unsung hero.”
Fox is the town of Huron historian.