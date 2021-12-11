ROSE — A Patriot Burials Marker was installed at the Rose Cemetery recently, the first historic marker of its kind to have been awarded and placed within Wayne County.
The Patriot Burials Marker grant program through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation recognizes and celebrates Revolutionary War veterans and other patriots who fought or were involved in ensuring the birth and independence of our nation by commemorating their place of burial.
A dedication ceremony will be planned at the Rose Cemetery for the spring.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation granted funds for the marker and the Empire State Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Rochester Chapter sponsored it, allowing town of Rose Historian Melanie Maybe to research, complete, and submit the grant request on their behalf. Also, the Rose Highway Department and Rose Highway Superintendent Jeffery Jay ensured the marker was installed properly and completed in a timely fashion.