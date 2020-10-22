PALMYRA — Historic Palmyra, an organization dedicated to preserving the town’s history and architectural heritage, is offering spinning workshops with local textile expert, Freda Peisley.
Just a few generations ago, spinning was a daily household task. Today, making yarn is considered a timeless craft that allows one to approach the process of weaving and knitting in a holistic way.
Peisley, the class instructor, has been weaving since a young age. After studying textiles in college, she has demonstrated and taught both children and adults the art of weaving, spinning, and dyeing with natural dyes at the Genesee County Museum for 40 years. Peisley is also a member of the Weaver’s Guild of Rochester and participates as a docet in the Alling Coverlet Museum.
The first course, Spinning Flax into Linen, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 7. A second, Spinning Silk, will be held from 1-3 p.m. that day. Both will happen in the Alling Coverlet Museum at 122 William St.
Each class will cost $45 and includes all supplies other than the spinning wheel. Registrants will need to bring their own wheel. To participate in both classes, the cost is $90 and registrants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.
Face coverings are required.
To register, visit https://historic-palmyra-inc.square.site/ or call the museum office at (315) 597-6981.