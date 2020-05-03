As many of us find ourselves staying at home and away from the COVID-19 virus, I thought it might be a perfect opportunity to share what is happening in Macedon Center. As your Town Historian, I also hold the role of secretary of the Macedon Historical Society. Our organization has been incredibly busy over the past several years taking actions to preserve our community's history.
Macedon Center is located at the busy crossroads of Canandaigua Road and Route 31F. It was at these crossroads that important events took place in the 1800s. Prior to the building of the Erie Canal, Macedon Center Road was a very busy thoroughfare. It was here that early residents decided it was important to provide a place of higher education as well as worship.
Among many historic houses, two gathering places still exist: the Macedon Academy at 1185 Macedon Center Road and the building on the southeast corner originally owned by the Orthodox Quaker Meeting House and The Patrons of Husbandry #362, also known as the Macedon Grange.
The Macedon Academy was organized in 1841. After outgrowing its original building, the existing one was built in 1853. It was founded and designed to fill an educational need between the district school and college. Until 1902, more than 2,900 students came from miles around, boarding within this small community and attending school. Over the past 179 years, there have been only a few owners -- The Macedon Academy, the Ladies Aid Society of the Methodist Church, the Macedon Center Methodist Church and finally the Macedon Historical Society.
The building most commonly known as the “Grange” was used most recently by Kathy Darrow for her business “Sew What.” Recently, after many years of service to our community, Darrow retired. The Macedon Historical Society has approved letting local Macedon Center resident Daniel Eggert bring the building back to its roots in agriculture. Beginning this summer, he plans to have a farm stand outside while repairs and construction take place inside to create a farm-to-table café featuring locally sourced products. His business proposal motto is "Bringing Community Together Through Food." We wish him the best and look forward to helping him succeed!
The Macedon Historical Society has put forth great effort to preserve the Macedon Academy. During the past few years, the foundation was repaired and the building was painted. Now it is time to continue improvements not only to the Academy, but to the “Grange” as well. We hope to revitalize this historic section of our town and invite community members to join in; please watch the newspaper and social media for upcoming events. We are planning informational gatherings, community events and work parties. In addition, we look forward to holding our open houses on the last Sunday of each month beginning in June.
We invite all to become involved. For more information on the Macedon Historical Society visit www.macedonhistoricalsociety.org. If you wish to become a member or find out how you can volunteer or contribute please contact me at historian@macedontown.net or by phone at (315) 986-5932 x105.
Braun is the Macedon Town Historian and secretary of the Macedon Historical Society.