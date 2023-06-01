MUMFORD — “History on Tap” returns to Genesee Country Village & Museum Friday. The three-hour event begins at 5:30 p.m.
Visitors can sample craft beer, wine, hard cider, mead, and non-alcoholic beverages from nearly 30 local craft breweries and vendors, enjoy live music, tour a working, 19th-century brewery, try GCV&M’s historical beers brewed by Rohrbach Brewing Co. referencing 19th-century recipes, and play lawn games on the Village Square.
The event is sponsored by Rohrbach Brewing Co.
Event goers can purchase handcrafted beer steins made on-site at the Museum by the village potter and have them filled with the Museum’s historic beers. In addition to the Museum’s culinary offerings (including the crowd favorite, fresh-baked soft pretzels sold on a stick), visitors can enjoy fare from the Rollin’ Deep food truck, Florida Nut House, and Laughing Gull Chocolates. Live music in the Beer Garden and on the Village Square stage will be provided by Andrew Young and USP The Band.
Visitors will have the opportunity to tour Grieve’s Brewery, a reconstruction of a circa 1803 Geneva, N.Y., brewery. GCV&M is the only museum in the United States to showcase a working 19th-century brewery.
Those planning to attend must be 21 or older and be prepared to show a valid form of ID at the door. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $27 for Museum members. Buy them at https://www.gcv.org/event/history-on-tap-2/.