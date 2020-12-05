We can all agree that 2020 has been a year of adjustments and stressors. As we head into the holiday season, often a time of joy and togetherness, some may be nervous about what the holidays will look like due to COVID.
During this time, it wouldn’t be uncommon to struggle with feelings of depression or anxiety, grief, loneliness, stress, maintaining recovery, and other mental health challenges. With the difficulties this past year presented, we are all most likely struggling in one way or another and that will surely carry through the holiday season.
On the bright side, this gives us an opportunity to learn new skills to help manage our thoughts and feelings related to stress around this time of year.
Reach out to your loved ones.
With COVID restrictions, you may not be able to gather with family and friends. Luckily, technology has made it simple to connect with those loved ones virtually. While texting is fine, a phone call, FaceTime, or a Zoom call makes it seem like you’re in the same room.
It’s also important to remember that a smile or laugh can make a huge difference in someone’s day, especially if they’re feeling down. Think about checking in on your coworkers and neighbors this season even if it’s just to say, “I’m here for you.” We may never know what another person close to us is going through mentally or emotionally without opening the door for them to share… but don’t forget your mask! COVID may make this holiday season look different, but we are not in this alone; the truth is we are more together than ever.
Start new traditions!
How about a small family Christmas movie marathon or a neighborhood cookie exchange where you leave the cookies on your neighbor’s doorstep? These options are safer, yet still fun! It may not be possible to get a picture with your child on Santa’s knee, but many companies are now offering virtual visits with Mr. Claus.
Don’t forget to care for yourself.
Self-care is more important than ever for this year. Self-care can be defined as anything that you may find enjoyable and brings you a sense of peace or even a small moment of ease. After all that cooking, cleaning, buying, wrapping and fretting about what you couldn’t do this year, you need to take time for yourself. Here are a few tips.
Practice mindfulness. In short, being mindful is the act of being in the moment. Despite what may be going on around us, being mindful helps us to push away outside distractions and be present. We live in a world where we are rushed and running in a hundred different directions. Taking a moment to be mindful pushes away the extra noise and helps us focus. Take a few minutes to try these activities:
Take advantage of your senses. Don’t miss out on the small moments of the season that bring us joy. Sit back, take a deep breath and appreciate the scents of the season. Whether it be a pine tree, sugar cookies baking, or a wood burning fire, take some deep breaths and enjoy.
Listen. Take a moment, close your eyes, and listen to the world around you. Focus on the holiday music playing, the sound of the wind blowing outside, or listen to the laughter of kids playing in the snow. These sounds can calm you and may even send a subtle reminder of what is truly important during these trying times.
Finally, be grateful. I’m sure you’ve felt overwhelmed this year but now is the time to think about what we’re grateful for. Did you have an exceptionally good cup of coffee this morning? Were you on time to work? Find joy in the small moments as well as the big ones.
At the end of the day, it’s important to remember what’s meaningful during the holidays. Staying healthy and happy should be our top priorities.
Amanda Felice, MS, LMHC, is the Director of Behavioral Health, Teresa L. Miller is a Social Work Student, and Danielle Radigan is a Mental Health Counseling Student at Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent health care organization with eight health centers in the region.