Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA — The following deed transactions were among those recorded in January in Ontario County.
Natalie A. Davis estate to Joel R. Romaine and Stacy Romaine, Town of Phelps, $0.
Elaine Beth Mott estate to Karen C. Moulton and John P. Moulton II, Town of Phelps, $0.
Jean K. Schroo and Lawrence A. Schroo Jr. to Emily N. Schosek, Abby J. Hubert, Eric J. Schroo and Meggan C. Maslyn, Town of Phelps, $0.
William T. Riker to Mary Help of Christians Inc., Town of Phelps, $175,000.
Leon W. Adams Real Estate Trust to Ronald Raes Farms LLC, Town of Phelps, $68,000.
Luci Hawker, James W. Adams, Mary L. Jones and Scott F. Adams to Ronald Raes Farms LLC, Town of Phelps, $255,000.
Elizabeth J. Vanderwall to Phelps Junction Farm LLC, Town of Phelps, $33,312.
Amy DeRuyter to Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-1, Town of Phelps, $191,763.18.
Peggy F. Chapman to Chad Berdon Mitchell, Town of Phelps, $40,000.
Karla J. Martin and Jeffrey H. Martin to Amy K. Shoemaker, Susan A. Mook, Jo A. Reale and Joseph Marino, Town of Phelps, $187,000.
Ruth C. Goodman to Grace E. Owens, Town of Phelps, $112,000.
F. Lee Walters Family Wealth Trust to Gene F. Walters and Lee G. Walters, Town of Phelps, $0.
Xue-Fang Springer and Xue-Fang Lian to Xue-Fang Springer, Town of Phelps, $0.
USA Housing and Urban Development to William Bailey, Town of Phelps, $15,000.
Leeanne Drooby and David A. Drooby to Marcus Franz, Town of Phelps, $84,000.
Frederick J. Mattoon estate to Casey Davis, Town of Phelps, $100,050.
Russell Calabrese to Christopher L. Watson, Town of Phelps, $60,000.
Joanne M. Sullivan Irrevocable Trust to IMB Properties LLC, Town of Phelps, $100,000.
John O’Herron to Mary Elizabeth Gugino and Lawrence Gugino, Town of Richmond, $325,000.
Michelle A. Briggs to Rita Q. Kendzior, Town of Richmond, $0.
Rita Q. Kendzior to Blake E. and Hannah L. Morton 2017 Revocable Trust, Town of Richmond, $225,000.
Frank M. Herman to Alexe M. Dunham and Matthew R. Dunham, Town of Richmond, $180,000.
Stacy F. Brien and Stacy L. Falkman to Samuel A. Giancursio, Town of Richmond, $200,000.
Jane A. Slade and Richard T. Slade to Sara H. Graham and Shea L. Slade, Town of Richmond, $0.
Charles V. Tomasella to USA Veterans Affairs, Town of Richmond, $275,310.15.
Hilda C. Schultz to Mill Creek Holdings LLC, Town of Richmond, $72,000.
Seneca Ontario Group to Clifford L. Townley, Town of Seneca, $35,000.
Dunton Survivors Trust, Dunton Living Trust and Veldon F. Dunton to Jay Ladue LLC, Town of Seneca, $31,000.
Matthew Zimmerman to Cynthia H. Zimmerman and Matthew Zimmerman, Town of Seneca, $0.
Sally Jones, Michael C. Jones and Michael J. Scala III to Sally Jones, Michael C. Jones, Marie-Ann Scala and Michael J. Scala III, Town of Seneca, $0.
Marjorie E. Runner, Phyllis Enos, Linda Maio, Diana Marks, Martin R. Runner and Martin A. Runner to Gregory Pierson and Sara Zwick, Town of Seneca, $125,531.
Lisa J. Sheppard to Adam M. Sheppard, Town of Seneca, $130,000.
Jason Rose to Melissa Rose-Nicolini and Jason Rose, Town of South Bristol, $1.
Todd G. Allen to Patricia McBride Erhardt and Herbert James Erhardt, Town of South Bristol, $365,000.
Victor W. Logan II to Katherine M. Logan and Victor W. Logan, Town of South Bristol, $0.
Dawn R. Seymore estate to Bristol Hills Cavu LLC, Town of South Bristol, $0.
Christine Elizabeth Vanderley, Christine Elizabeth Mack and Albert John Vanderley to Albert John Vanderley, Town of South Bristol, $0.
Stephen L. Morrow to Thomas J. Brahm, Town of South Bristol, $7,500.
Mark E. Lyons to W. James Frame and Esme Frame, Town of South Bristol, $60,000.
Bruce M. Didsbury to Bruce M. Didsbury and Linda Didsbury, Town of South Bristol, $0.
Robert J. Swart NY Real Estate Trust to Susan S. Feil, Town of South Bristol, $0.
Edward J. Angelo to 1256 Brace Road LLC, Town of Victor, $350,000.
Vicwil Associates LP to New Property Owner LLC, Town of Victor, $372,606.
Krystina A. Barnum and Todd R. Barnum to Brenton J. Lariccia and Sarah A. Lariccia, Town of Victor, $299,500.
Carla Terio, Carla Huertas and Norman Provvidenza to Carla Huertas, Town of Victor, $0.
Susan Schoff and William Schoff to Slokun LLC, Town of Victor, $70,000.
Rachael L. Dedlow to Scott L. Prankie, Town of Victor, $120,000.
Morrell Builders Inc. to Glenn B. Piper Sr. estate and Glenn B. Piper estate, Town of Victor, $0.
Glenn B. Piper estate and Glenn B. Piper Sr. estate to S and J Morrell Inc., Town of Victor, $290,000.
Catherine Saunders and James B. Saunders to Patricia A. Guest, Town of Victor, $355,000.
Diane Dee Bennett estate to David J. Piano, Town of Victor, $98,000.
Richard M. and Jean L. Meyer Irrevocable Trust to Richard M. and Jean L. Meyer Irrevocable Trust, Town of Victor, $0.
Richard M. and Jean L. Meyer Irrevocable Trust to Gregory R. Meyer, Town of Victor, $0.
Jason Giliforte and Jason F. Giliforte to Eric S. Hamlin and Daidra M. Hamlin, Town of Victor, $125,000.
Amy Maletz and Kevin C. Ames to Amy A. Ames and Kevin C. Ames, Town of Victor, $0.
Woodstone Custom Homes Inc. To Coyote Moon and Arthur J. Niebauer, Town of Victor, $475,000.
Anthony Pezzimenti to Brenton Lariccia, Town of Victor, $80,500.
Erik E. Morrell to Kristie N. Smith and Ryan D. Smith, Town of Victor, $0.
Kelly M. Burns and Kelly M. Phelps to Kelly M. Burns and Robert R. Burns, Town of Victor, $0.
Erik E. Morrell to Sherilyn Coleman-Ferrer and Craig Levin, Town of Victor, $532,500.
Bernard P. Donegan and Linda B. Donegan to B. Thomas Golisano Foundation, Town of Victor, $650,000.
Joyce W. Thon and Glen Thon to Glen O. Thon and Joyce W. Thon Irrevocable Trust, Town of Victor, $1.
Glen Thon and Joyce W. Thon to Glen O. Thon and Joyce W. Thon Irrevocable Trust, Town of Victor, $1.
Katherine R. Griswold and David J. Riedman to Betsy H. Riedman and David J. Riedman, Town of Victor, $1.
Knute W. Halvorson to Cassidy McKaig and Timothy R. Reiber, Town of Victor, $135,000.
Michael F. Barnes to Federal National Mortgage Association, Town of Victor, $295,519.53.
Diana Furman and Frank Rosso to Lindsey G. Ricci and Stephen R. Ricci, Town of Victor, $415,000.
Robert E. Pratt estate to Myrna Belding and Ross Belding, Town of West Bloomfield, $142,500.
Wendy Bastian and Robert H. Bastian to Nathan Haynos and April Haynos, Town of West Bloomfield, $191,000.
Kenneth A. Menz estate to Donna Sahrle, Town of West Bloomfield, $0.
Ruth E. Luongo and Ruth E. Smith to Marc T. Smith and Ruth E. Smith, Town of West Bloomfield, $0.
Michael J. Guggino to Amy R. Arner and Nathaniel J. Arner, Town of West Bloomfield, $435,000.
Amy A. Smith to Abbigail Andolino and Christopher Andolino, Town of West Bloomfield, $125,000.
Happy Acres LLC to Meghan Stewart, Town of West Bloomfield, $150,000.