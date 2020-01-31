Wayne County
LYONS — The following deed transactions were recorded in October in Wayne County.
Thomas A. Putnam, Ann E. Putnam and Ann E. Caves to Jose Miranda and Maria Miranda, Town of Sodus, $350,000.
Gary R. Cooley to May Loverde, Town of Ontario, $229,000.
Marion C. Jeerings VanHoute, estate of Marion C. Jeerings VanHoute, Susan Sachs and Douglas VanHoute to Robert D. Barnhart and Stephanie M. Mero, Town of Macedon, $129,000.
Terry O. Reed and Janice Y. Reed to David C. Reed and Michelle Reed, Town of Savannah, $0.
Peter S. MacCracken to Devin J. Holdraker and Christine M. Holdraker, Town of Walworth, $210,000.
McNeil Family Revocable Living Trust to Andrew W. Sieling and Nancy K. Sieling, Town of Macedon, $217,200.
Karen N. Bauman Trust to David Nersinger and Sharon Nersinger, Town of Huron, $440,000.
Eli L. Miller to Eli L. Miller and Kate I. Miller, Town of Lyons, $0.
Cheryl B. Nieves and Nelson E. Nieves Sr. to Nelson E. Nieves Sr., Town of Walworth, $0.
Donald W. Hunt and Jodi R. Hunt to Evan Morgan Reid and Lauren E. Haas, Town of Palmyra, $239,000.
Shauna L. Davis to Cody Poormon and Tori Gokey, Town of Ontario, $127,500.
Devin Holdraker, Christine Holdraker and Christine Acomb to Vanessa Michelle Micciche and Daniel Micciche, Town of Macedon, $100,000.
Joshua W. Reeves and Danielle L. Robare to Erin Brown and Stephen Michael Derosa, Town of Ontario, $127,500.
U.S. Bank National Association and Wells Fargo Bank NA to Chad Mein and Jessica Charles, Town of Butler, $12,500.
Daniel T. Lewis and Melanie Wilbert to Jason Worden, Town of Ontario, $221,000.
Cody T. Thorn to Joel T. Thorn, Town of Galen, $0.
Philip E. Andrus to Richard G. Warner and Doreen E. Warner, Town of Butler, $35,000.
Stasia Fox to Elaine M. Fox and Douglas Miler, Town of Macedon, $0.
Doebler Development Corp. to Thad Shepherd Jr., Town of Arcadia, $125,000.
Aaron Lemon to Earl Huff Jr. and Clifford Huff, Town of Wolcott, $10,000.
Robert A. Schreiber and Dawn J. Schrelber to Daniel J. Young and Teresa Young, Town of Walworth, $210,000.
Stephen A. Strobridge and Anne Marie Strobridge to Claire E. McCabe and Gary R. Skuse, Town of Sodus, $199,900.
Lawrence A. Perry to Lawrence A. Perry and Dorothy A. Perry, Town of Lyons, $0.
Antoinette Martella to Mark Cowan and Pamela Cowan, Town of Huron, $225,000.
Frederick A. Barres, Carol M. Barres, Carolyn Barres and Carolyn Miller to Joseph Davis and Shauna Davis, Town of Ontario, $189,000.
Kevin B. Parker to Dennis Martin and Charlene Martin, Town of Arcadia, $50,000.
Thomas A. Filipello to CDE Properties LLC, Town of Lyons, $3,000.
Dale B. Hares to Jeffrey S. Herrington and Courtney A. Herrington, Town of Arcadia, $82,000.
Clifford E. Jackson and Roxanne D. Jackson to Richard P. Gilbert and Laura Gilbert, Town of Sodus, $178,000.
Peter Schauf and Olivia A. Schauf to Catherine E. Jadus, Town of Arcadia, $115,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Renee Barber, Town of Williamson, $137,600.
Kristi L. Cain to Timothy M. Cain, Town of Walworth, $1.
Nancy J. Scott, Kathy A. VanDusen, Sally J. Smith and Gary E. Hawman to John Wolf and Roberta Wolf, Town of Lyons, $50,000.
Nancy J. Scott, Kathy VanDusen, Sally J. Smith and Gary E. Hawman to Daniel Wolf, Nancy Wolf, Roberta Wolf and John Wolf, Town of Lyons, $20,000.
Estate of Erma B. Rooke, Erma B. Rooke and John Rooke to Daniel Wolf, Nancy Wolf, John Wolf and Roberta Wolf, Town of Lyons, $0.
Mary Anne Caves to Mary Anne Caves and Melisa A. Mullin, Town of Rose, $0.
Larry Clingerman and Janet Clingerman to Branda J. Spencer, Town of Rose, $1.
Harry Thomas and Robin Thomas to Harry Thomas, Town of Wolcott, $1.
Brandon M. Miller to Albert P. Cheverie and Janet K. Cheverie, Town of Wolcott, $6,500.
Werner Family Wealth Trust to Joseph Walker Precourt and Holly Lynn Precourt, Town of Galen, $184,900.
Bayside Ventures LLC to Offices on the Green LLC, Town of Williamson, $83,000.
John M. Francione Jr. and Denise L. Francione to Luke J. Rotunno and Lisa J. Rotunno, Town of Macedon, $237,000.
Donald E. Nellis, estate of Donald E. Nellis and Donna L. Bedette to Alex P. Quku, Town of Arcadia, $35,000.
Gail Gaine to Eileen Adair Caine Marticelli, Sandra Lee Caine Panek and Nancy L. Caine, Town of Sodus, $0.
Charlene M. DiSanto to Randall E. Brooks, Town of Rose, $84,900.
David P. Stein and Mary Beth Stein to Tracy L. Stewart, Town of Huron, $164,000.
David G. Hathaway to David G. Hathaway and Tracy L. Monti, Town of Huron, $1.
Crystal Harris to Harold L. Kyle and Dorothy M. Kyle, Town of Wolcott, $0.
Susan K. Phillips, David E. Wahl and Carolyn L. Wahl to Christian Charles Johnson, Town of Sodus, $106,000.
Frank J. Gerstner to Frank J. Gerstner and Christina M. Landry, Town of Walworth, $0.
Tammy E. Johnson, Tammy Johnson and Stephen R. Warner to MTGLQ Investors LP, Town of Williamson, $72,115.54.
Kevin Harty and Jodi Harty to Jodi Harty, Town of Walworth, $0.
Alfred L. Pardi and Jean A. Pardi to Nicholas Manning, Town of Ontario, $395,000.
Anthony C. Salvaggio to Anthony C. Salvaggio and Sarah L. Salvaggio, Town of Marion, $1.
Timothy P. Mayes to Jordan Morich, Town of Palmyra, $105,000.
Julie M. Herdia and Julie M. Diaz to Reynaldo Heredia Jr., Town of Arcadia, $0.
Rosemary F. Thomas Revocable Trust to Warren D. Weichbrodt and Deena M. Weichbrodt, Town of Sodus, $385,000.
Roger C. DeMay to Brandon Hall and Brittany Oltmann, Town of Walworth, $126,000.
David A. Ristau and Yvonne E. Ristau to Jamie Vendel, Town of Williamson, $213,500.
Joseph Croft and Kerry Croft to Thomas VanAcker and Brittany VanAcker, Town of Sodus, $239,000.
Suanne S. Weber, Suanne M. Sink, Catherine Fitzgerald and Katie Fitzgerald to Jennifer L. Reich, Town of Marion, $174,000.
West Union Street Associates LLC and FP Property Management LLC to 815 S. Shenandoah LLC, Town of Arcadia, $2,108,590.48.
Reinhardt Brucker and Dawn M. Brucker to Dawn M. Brucker, Town of Ontario, $0.
Michael R. Welch to Yolanda M. Smith, Town of Lyons, $136,500.
Amy M. Hale to Dean Bailey and Melissa Bailey, Town of Macedon, $223,000.
Dean E. Bailey and Melissa K. Bailey to Ryan E. Budd, Town of Arcadia, $155,500.
Walter A. Sayre and Douglas M. Jablonski to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Town of Lyons, $115,909.93.
Donna J. Wolf and Donna J. Schober to Thomas O’Brien, Town of Arcadia, $31,000.
Bruce McNett to David B. McNett and Brenda J. Neal, Town of Sodus, $0.
Jane A. Wade to Cline Road LLC, Town of Macedon, $0.
Nicholas G. DeYoung to Anna M. Prinsen, Town of Walworth, $0.
Phillip S. Prinsen, estate of Phillip S. Prinsen and Anna M. Prinsen to Anna M. Prinsen, Town of Ontario, $0.
Bruce C. Johnson and Judith L. Johnson to Frank A. Pezzulo and Connie A. Pezzulo, Town of Wolcott, $242,000.
Brian Saunders and Linda Saunders to Sean C. Hanshaw and Carrin E. Ceracchi, Town of Williamson, $340,000.
Kevin C. Dingman, Valerie Dingman and Valerie Chas to Joseph DiGravio and Diane DiGravio, Town of Ontario, $135,000.
Amanda A. Fox to Jeffrey J. Mason and Laura A. Chmil, Town of Williamson, $214,900.
Jeffrey J. Mason and Laura A. Chmil to Rachel Ann Lansing, Town of Ontario, $145,500.
Anthony J. Schelle and Stephanie A. Scheele to Heather DeJohn, Town of Arcadia, $98,500.
Patricia A. Pinkard to Diana Osmen, Town of Arcadia, $98,000.
Glenda Neff to David A. Stern, Town of Rose, $55,000.
Robert L. Halm, estate of Robert L. Halm and Donald Claude Boone to Jacob Cicero and Jennifer Prame, Town of Walworth, $115,000.