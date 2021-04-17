WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension staffers have put together gardening materials for anyone interested in starting, expanding or improving home gardens this year.
As part of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets Farm to School grant program, more than 500 home garden kits have been dispersed to students in the Romulus, Seneca Falls, South Seneca, and Waterloo school districts. These kits include organic seed starting soil; popular vegetable garden seeds (cherry tomato, beefsteak tomato, Swiss chard, bush beans, zucchini and sweet basil); flower seed packets; and information sheets on how to start your seedlings.
Starting immediately, Seneca County CCE will have garden kits available to families and other community members that did not receive a kit through the schools at all five Seneca County libraries in Lodi, Ovid, Interlaken, Seneca Falls and Waterloo, and at the Seneca County CCE office, 308 Main Street Shop Centre, third floor, Waterloo. One kit will be distributed per family.
Also included this year are four different flower seeds — sunflowers, two types of zinnias and marigolds — to help attract beneficial insects and pollinators to the garden and to bring some cheerful blooms to people’s landscapes.
“Growing your own food is a very rewarding experience! Not only do you reap the benefits of healthy produce, it also allows for a healthy connection to nature,” Nutrition Issue Leader and Farm to School Coordinator Mo Tidball said. “We are very excited to be bringing these kits to our Farm to School families and other community members who can benefit from them.”
Seneca County CCE Master Gardener volunteers and the nutrition educators are available to help every step of the way with resources on starting your seeds in recycled containers, caring for your plants, recipes for your harvest, and safe food preservation methods.
Find more gardening information at www.senecacountycce.org or gardening.cals.cornell.edu. Contact Patti Paine at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu with questions about seed kits or how to get started.
Contact Tidball at (315) 539-9251 or mmt65@cornell.edu for questions about recipes or safe food preservation.