SENECA FALLS — Helping others has been an important facet of Paul Wenderlich’s life.
And now that he’s at the point where he needs some help, he’s not afraid to ask for it.
Wenderlich, 88, has been battling a blood disease for over a year and early last month entered Pathway Home on Route 414. The comfort care home, which has two beds, accepted its first resident three years ago and aims to provide a home-like environment for terminally ill people who need 24-hour care.
This is not Wenderlich’s first time at Pathway Home; he and his late wife, Fran, were among the home’s first volunteers. Executive Director Martie Shields recalled that Fran, a retired nurse, focused on direct resident care while Paul’s gift was always chatting with the residents. Wenderlich was also a longtime tutor for inmates at the Willard Drug Treatment Center and helped prepare income taxes as a volunteer through the Seneca County Office for the Aging. In 2018 he received the Antonio Varacalli Hero Award for volunteering for those and many other organizations.
Because of his unique perspective as both a former volunteer and current resident, Shields thought Wenderlich would be a fitting person to share his experiences in a video. She added Pathway’s residents are often asked to talk about their time at the home if they so wish.
“We like to be able to get their takes on what their experience is here with us,” she said.
Not surprisingly the outgoing Wenderlich — who also has a background in community theater — agreed. Waterloo videographer Dave Duprey shot the video late last month and it’s been making the rounds on Facebook and is posted on Pathway’s Facebook page and website.
In the piece, Wenderlich notes he and his wife volunteered at Pathway Home and now he is enjoying its services “from the other side.”
“I find it very homey and comfortable ... it’s a good place to be a resident; a good place to be a volunteer. [Pathway Home] “is a good place to be no matter what your situation is.”
But Wenderlich also points out that volunteers are always needed, a sentiment Shields echoed. Currently the home has about 10-15 helpers who come regularly (there are more in the warmer months since several people travel South), but Shields said Pathway Home could use twice that number, if not more. The home is dependent on grants and donations of time, funding and goods.
“The volunteers are the core of what we do. Without them we would have to charge people to come live here,” said Shields, adding that families are asked to make donations to the home if they can. “It helps the next person who comes along.”
The next volunteer training is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, although other arrangements can be made if interested persons cannot attend. Volunteers help with direct care; housekeeping support such as cooking, laundry and general companionship; or with office work and home maintenance.
Marge Dutton of Waterloo is a retired nurse who has been volunteering two mornings a week at Pathway Home for a year and a half. Both her parents received hospice care elsewhere (the VA and in the hospital) and Dutton knew her medical background would come in handy at Pathway Home.
“I just felt like it would be a very worthwhile experience,” Dutton said, as she stopped by at the end of her shift to say goodbye to Wenderlich . “It was great for my family and I just wanted to do it for others. I had the time.”
A home away from home
In his room that is peppered with photos of his late wife and cat, Wenderlich joked that he has Fran “here with me.” He enjoys the birds feeding right outside his window and is making his way through several books that sit in the basket of his walker.
His two daughters who live nearby, Paula Coffey of Seneca Falls and Kirsten Goodman of Waterloo, stop by frequently (his son, Steve Wenderlich, and daughter, Leslie Priebe, both live in Virginia). Wenderlich has hosted family for a Super Bowl party and 50th birthday celebration. He made a chocolate cake for the Super Bowl and baked bread one day last week. He seemed to have especially enjoyed a recent visit from a niece and her family where three young children ranging in age from 18 months to 7 were running around and having a great time.
“They didn’t hurt anything,” Wenderlich said.
Coffey said the fact her father is spending his final days at Pathway Home is both comforting and special because of her late mother’s connection to the place.
She and her siblings have peace of mind “just knowing he had a place to be taken care of and we could just be his daughters,” she said.
Although long familiar with the home, Coffey is realizing its value in a more intimate way. She noted the staff and volunteers are so accommodating — even when 12 family members recently gathered — and make the residents and their families feel like it’s their home.
“We’re definitely blessed that it’s there,” she said.
Wenderlich was hopeful that his video generated a few potential volunteers — and apparently it did. Shields said she’s received a few volunteer applications because of it, along with plenty of comments from others. In addition to spreading the word about the need for volunteers, the video also sheds light on the fact Pathway Home is not a place “of doom and gloom,” she said.
Wenderlich is able to get to weekly Mass and has stopped back at his home to keep the cat company for a few hours. He said although sometimes he forgets in certain moments that his life is winding down (i.e. he joked about ordering new trousers then realizing maybe it wasn’t a priority), Wenderlich said he can’t complain because he’s made it to 88.
“Plus I’ll see Fran, the love of my life, and become even more aware of God’s presence,” he said. “I don’t think I’m afraid of dying. I’m not worried about it occurring.”