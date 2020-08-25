How do you choose a physician that’s right for you?
That can be a tough question! And during the pandemic, getting easy quick access to medical care, was at times, an issue. Soon you’ll be choosing a new health insurance plan and that often means a new physician or community health center.
This article focuses on the types of providers available and the steps you can take to find the physician that fits you best. Before making any choice, do your homework and use your network. Ask friends and family, and don’t be afraid to talk with providers by phone or in-person before you make your final decision. After all, you should be comfortable sharing the details of your health with your medical providers.
The first step is to determine what type of provider you need. Are you looking for someone to care for children, adults, or the entire family? Second, is the provider’s communication style or “bedside manner” a good fit for you? There’s certainly plenty to think about. Let’s start with the types of physicians.
Pediatricians
If you’re looking for a provider to care for children, a pediatrician is a great choice but certainly not the only choice. Pediatricians have special training in the health and illnesses of children from birth through adolescence and into the young adult years, and most are certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, a comprehensive examination covering all areas of health related to infants, children, and young adults. At FLCH, we have two board certified pediatricians — Dr. Raquel Reyes (Geneva) and Dr. Robert Shelly (Sodus). They also are certified in Internal Medicine. This dual certification gives them the ability to care for people of all ages.
Family Medicine
You may have heard the term "family medicine" and wondered how that’s different from pediatricians and internal medicine. In fact, I am board certified in family medicine and like my colleagues Dr. Rachel Long, in Sodus, and Dr. Lois Van Tol, in Newark, we care for people of all ages starting from prenatal to geriatrics. We often care for entire families and having that knowledge can be very helpful in treating its individual members. So, if you have children, you can have the same provider.
Family Nurse Practitioners also care for the entire family and we have several at Finger Lakes Community Health.
Then what is Internal Medicine?
Physicians who are board certified in Internal Medicine are specialists who apply their knowledge and clinical expertise to diagnosis, treat, and provide compassionate care for adults 18+ across the spectrum from health to complex illness. Dr. Pedro Gonzalez in Penn Yan is board certified in Internal Medicine. Both Dr. Raquel Reyes and Robert Shelly have a double certification in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine.
Good bedside manner
Communication, empathy, professionalism, and respect are qualities to look for with any medical provider. Having honest, open conversations is so important to staying healthy. A good provider respects his patient's wishes and takes into consideration the goals they have for their lives. It’s never a one-size-fits-all prescription for patients.
In the end, choosing your medical provider is your decision. As always, Finger Lakes Community Health is here to help. During this pandemic, we have remained open for business, providing continuous and comprehensive care. Give us a call or refer to our website for more information — www.LocalCommunityHealth.com
Dr. Jose Canario is the Medical Director at Finger Lakes Community Health, an independent healthcare organization with eight health centers in the region.