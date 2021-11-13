GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ Community Chorus will give its first in-person concert since the fall of 2019 on Wednesday.
The concert, entitled “Choral Favorites,” is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start at the Presbyterian Church of Geneva. Admission is free.
“The program consists of recommendations from choir members either favorites from past concerts, or works they would like to explore,” conductor James Wolter said of the event. “For this latter reason, we are excited to feature pieces by Lili Boulanger and Amy Beach, composers who are not programmed as frequently despite their merits.”
Wolter noted that Boulanger won the prestigious Prix de Rome composition competition in 1913 at the age of 20 and made history as the first woman to take the top prize.
“On the other side of the Atlantic ocean, Beach not only became the first American woman to write and publish a symphony, she did so to great critical acclaim,” Wolter said. “With this achievement, she broke patriarchal stereotypes about composition and opened up new career possibilities for women.”