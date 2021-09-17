GENEVA — HWS Theatre and Historic Geneva are collaborating on a world premiere theater production that highlights several lesser-known Black icons from Geneva’s past — leaders in their fields, yet often relegated to footnotes in history.
“From Beyond: Geneva’s Unheard Voices (A Theatrical Walking Tour)” takes the stage Sept. 24-25 in downtown Geneva.
The historic figures depicted in “From Beyond: Geneva’s Unheard Voices (A Theatrical Walking Tour)” include Daniel Prue, Nancy Lucas Curlin, Marie Gray, Robert Linzy, Henry McDonald, Arthur Kenney and Mary Georgetta Cleggett Kenney.
During the summer of 2021, Hobart and William Smith Colleges Theatre students Anthony Bray, Samari Brown, Sal Fabio and Christina Roc conducted archival research on the history of Blacks in Geneva. They translated the stories of these un- and under-represented figures into a series of monologues and short scenes that will be performed outdoors by HWS and community actors. The production is directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Chris Woodworth.
This is the third version of the “From Beyond” series by Historic Geneva, but the first to focus solely on the Black community. The project was inspired initially by the book “Make A Way Somehow: African-American Life in a Northern Community, 1790-1965” by Kathryn Grover, which documents the history of Black Genevans through archival research and oral histories.
Actors portraying historic figures include Bray, Brown, Fabio, KJ Johnson, Sydney Moore, Roc and Rafael Vasquez. Tour guides are played by Hannah Angelico, Henry Barton, Lily Davis, August Deimel, Derrielle Faulkner, Hannah Haines, Syed Jafri, Audrey King, Van Nguyen, Eliyah Roberts, Gabriela Rosa and James Sarver.
The theatrical walking tour will occur at 5:30 p.m. both nights, rain or shine. Audience groups of 10-15 people will depart every 15 minutes from the back Seneca Street parking lot behind Stomping Grounds. Each audience group will be accompanied by two actors portraying tour guides. The performance lasts approximately one hour and will travel the distance of approximately two blocks. A few chairs will be made available at each performance location for those that may need them.
Face coverings are strongly recommended for tour participants.
Tickets cost $10. They must be purchased in advance at https://historicgeneva.org. All students from kindergarten through college receive free admission, but still need to reserve a ticket in advance.
All proceeds benefit Historic Geneva.
For those unable to attend in person, there will be a livestream of the performance at 6 p.m. each night through the HWS Theatre Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hwstheatre.
In addition to the performances, HWS Theatre will present a Frame/Works preshow talk at 2 p.m. Saturday in Williams 201 on Campus. Bray, Brown, Fabio and Roc will discuss the process of researching and writing “From Beyond: Geneva’s Unheard Voices (A Theatrical Walking Tour).”