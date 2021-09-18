Summer is coming to a close and autumn approaching quickly.
However, that doesn’t mean that fun outdoor activities are ending soon. The Finger Lakes are at their best in the fall.
The region experiences beautiful summers, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, but fall brings apples, fall foliage and refreshing temperatures.
No story that mentions fresh, crunchy apples would be complete without a mention that Wayne County is the largest apple-producing county in New York state, and one of the largest in America.
The Apple Shed in Newark is ripe with fall activities celebrating the season. Visit their farm friends — goats, chickens and ducks — play on the playground, or try to corn slide. They also offer orchard hayrides. Take a ride to the U-pick apple orchard or just enjoy a nice autumn ride.
“We have two new apple cannons that are open on Saturdays and Sundays,” Apple Shed Manager Karrie Cotropia-Nita said. “Freshly made donuts are available along with farm market items like pumpkins and mums.”
The Apple Shed’s café is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekends. Stop for a refreshing cider at its Old Goat Cidery, which is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
More fresh apples await at the Good Life Farm on Hickok Road in Interlaken, where you can pick organic apples. There are a number of varieties, including Liberty, which are available approximately Sept. 22 to Oct. 10; Florina, Oct. 7-23; Enterprise, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1; and Goldrush, Nov. 1-4.
Visitors can take their own containers, but there are containers available, also. Upon arrival, check in with staff to locate the picking areas; when all your picking bags are full, pay in the tasting room.
Refresh yourself with a glass of cider. Many varieties are available for tasting, including Pioneer Pippen ’20, a two-time winner of the Governor’s Cup. It’s semidry, wildly tart and fruity. Apple pickin’ got you hungry? Try a cheese board, mild or bold and daring, or go for a cast-iron grilled cheese with blueberry compote on sourdough bread.
If you want to capture the beauty of the fall season on canvas or in some other art form, you may want to take a class at The Artist’s Lounge in Seneca Falls. Owners Jessica and Dale Pemberton are passionate about art and offer a gallery for local artists, a gift shop, and a studio for classes and parties.
The gallery features over 60 artists from the Finger Lakes and a workspace where a variety of activities are held, including painting parties (private and public), family nights, craft days, and weekly art classes for kids and teens. Private painting parties include, but are not limited to, birthday parties, bachelorette gatherings, bridal and baby showers, fundraisers, family paint sessions and retirement affairs.
The Artist’s Lounge has a number of fall events planned, including Brews & Brushes-“Pumpkins” at 6:30 p.m. : Oct. 8; Family Night-Halloween ceramics at 6 p.m. Oct. 15; and Craft Day at 2 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information about upcoming events, go to the events section at www.theartistslounge.org.
Feeling adventurous? How about skydiving?
Skydive Finger Lakes of Ovid has been in operation at the Ovid Airport since 1982. Tandem skydives are perfect for first-time jumpers. You dive with a licensed professional skydiving instructor attached to you. All you have to do is follow a few simple instructions, and your tandem instructor does the rest.
If you want more, Skydive Finger Lakes also offers a Learn to Skydive program. Owners Jeff and Em Foster love working with newbies.
Being right in the middle of the two largest Finger Lakes, skydiving gives the best views of the whole region. After takeoff, Seneca and Cayuga lakes can be seen at altitudes of 10,000 feet. Typically, six of the lakes can be seen. The changing foliage in the fall is especially lovely from the sky. Most of the airport’s neighbors are Amish farmers.
“It’s really cool to see the farmers working in their fields with their horse teams,” Em Foster said. “It’s something many of our students haven’t seen.”
To dive, you must be at least 18, but there’s no upper age limit.
“We took a gentleman last year for his first jump at the age of 97, and he recently reached out about booking for his 98th birthday,” Em said. “If you’re relatively fit and flexible, and can hold out your legs with your toes to the sky, we can probably jump with you.”
Autumn’s cooler temperatures and fall foliage make it a perfect time for hiking as well. Try the Keuka Outlet Trail, which runs between Penn Yan and Dresden. The Penn Yan entrance is located near The Penn Yan Sports Complex (back of their parking area). The trail is seven miles long and follows a former canal, ruins of a mill and abandoned canal locks, adding history to the waterfalls and steep ravines.
The trail is family friendly. From Penn Yan, the start of the trail is paved and then turns to gravel.
From adventurous to serene, fall in the Finger Lakes offers many options to get out and enjoy the region.