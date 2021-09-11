The local music scene is looking a lot different this autumn than last.
As venues resume booking and regulations relax — outdoors, at least — live performers are emerging from the unexpected hiatus the COVID-19 pandemic laid upon them.
Fall in the Finger Lakes region is looking livelier and livelier as audiences long for a night out listening to music and artists around the area answer the call. Three such staple performers, Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters, Bob & Dee, and Kenny Campbell, are back in action this fall.
Cool Club &
The Lipker Sisters
“It goes back about 15 years,” Joe Galusha began as he shared the story behind his group, Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters. He and guitarist Rick Hoyt have played jazz together in a number of group variations over the years, including saxophone player Tom McClure now and then. Playing familiar hot spots such as Club 86 and Belhurst, the group weaved in and out of various incarnations.
Until one fateful night.
As the group played a jazz jam, in walked Marilla Lipker (Gonzalez). “She asked, ‘Can I sing a song with you?’ and she was young, probably 18 years old,” Galusha remembers. The band said yes and they were wowed. “She was tremendous. And afterward she says, ‘Can I maybe stop in again some time?’ So we were playing at the old Finger Lakes Lounge and she came in and knocked it out. She was great. Then she says, ‘I have two sisters.’”
Not long after, all three sisters, Marilla, Grace, and Elizabeth showed up. “They knocked it out,” Galusha laughs. “They were incredible.”
As the Cool Club grew, so did the opportunities, which then built the crowds. “We did a benefit over at Belhurst and the three of them came. It was a ‘20s thing, with flapper outfits, and people just loved it. So we started including them more and more. More and more they were with us and less and less we were doing things as just the Cool Club. And it really grew from that.”
Alongside the Lipker Sisters, Cool Club features Galusha on drums, Hoyt on guitar and vocals, Trevor Findlay on bass, and McClure on sax. The band has maintained their momentum, continuing to play Club 86 and other local clubs and moving onto Greater Rochester draws such as Lovin’ Cup and Iron Smoke.
Like most musicians, the band was impacted by the onset of the pandemic, but is slowly beginning to get their schedule back. “Last year we were lucky to play a few dates here and there, but we had our whole summer wiped out,” Galusha explained. “Ordinarily, when summer comes, we’re booked. Last year it all canceled but sporadically things happened. This year we’ve been busy, but not as booked in advance as before.”
Booking opportunities come and go, but Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters have a timeless vibe unlikely to fade. Inspired by the Boswell Sisters and others their setlist typically includes an assortment of classic jazz, boogie-woogie, and swing covers, familiar favorites in Cool Club arrangements, and original songs written by Marilla and Elizabeth.
“We all had a laugh the other day, because we’ve been with each one of them when they turned 21,” Galusha shared. “Not only are they great performers, but they’re the sweetest kids. Each one of them has a different personality and each one is a lot fun to be around. They’re so close-knit between the three of them.”
Catch Cool Club & The Lipker Sisters’ next gig at Record Archive on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.
Bob & Dee
Bob Walpole met Dee Specker decades ago, when both were attending high school in Wellsville. Not long after graduation, Bob had an idea, “There’s not much to do in Wellsville, so I put together this review. It was a one-night show in 1974, full of original music with local people, and Dee was a part of it.”
They casually kept in touch over the years, but it was in 2011 that they really reconnected. Specker was singing and playing in various bands, and Walpole’s friends convinced him to go listen to this new singer they’d discovered, Dee. Bob thought, “Well, I know a Dee that plays fiddle. I wonder if that’s her.” So it was. “I knew she was a good fiddler, but I didn’t know she could sing.”
A guitarist, Walpole had been playing solo around the Finger Lakes and wanted to put together something new. Dee Specker’s voice and violin were the perfect fit. They played their first show together in the spring of 2011 and have been performing ever since.
Walpole and Specker have played over 800 shows in their years as a duo, accumulating an impressive repertoire of multi-generational songs in their setlist. Their experience and natural musical chemistry together have made their productivity seamless, and as a result, they rarely rehearse. Attendees to their shows can expect to hear covers of songs by the likes of James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, and Fleetwood Mac.
2020, however, put a hiccup in their plans. With very few venues booking, Bob & Dee played some socially-distanced outdoor shows, a couple in Specker’s own backyard, and busked locally to keep them in the game. Times were tough, but Walpole noted a silver lining.
“The cool thing about it, if there is a cool thing about a pandemic, is that it took away what we had and for all those months we didn’t know if it was coming back, so it gave us a renewed appreciation,” Walpole said. “We’ve been together all these years and there’s a lot of songs we still play. The people are just starving for live music. The crowds are intensely into it.”
While bookings slowed during 2020, their 2021 schedule has maintained a steady rhythm, one that Walpole considers much more fun. “We’re having more fun because we’re not grinding through gigs anymore. We’re being selective and it’s been really gratifying.”
Bob & Dee spread the word about their shows mostly via a newsletter that Bob sends out each week. “With a thousand people on the list, we’ve created a community,” he says of the letter chain. “We get just the nicest folks who’ve been with us a long time now.” They also keep their Facebook page updated with pictures and show information.
Bob & Dee’s next show will be at Big aLICe Brewing Sept. 24 from 6-9 p.m. The following day, they’ll play the Windmill Farm Market in Penn Yan, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ken Campbell
“I’ve been playing music my whole life,” Campbell shared. “I played quite a bit as a teenager and young man, and went on the road for a while in my late twenties. Then I decided to get a life and become a teacher.”
Campbell has taught more than one subject at Midlakes High School in Phelps for years, and considers his time teaching psychology and sociology to have been a “real blessing.”
“At the time, they were called the ‘orphan electives,’ because nobody wanted to teach them,” he recalls, “but I was thrilled to get those. But because of that I put my music career on what I thought was a permanent hiatus at the time.”
Campbell couldn’t shake the itch to play, however. He soon found that incorporating his skills into lesson plans helped students learn in a fun way. “In my AP History class, once a year, I would play harmonica and guitar and sing a couple of John Denver protest songs when we got to covering the 1960s,” he explained.
“One of the kids in 2008 or 2009, I believe, liked it so much,” Campbell continued. “Her parents had opened a coffee shop in Phelps and she and her parents kept bugging me to play there. Well, I finally agreed and it was so well-received that I figured, ‘This might be fun again.’ So I started doing it part-time again.
Of his musical style, Campbell said, “My forte is just to kind of entertain and I happen to have very eclectic tastes in music, which a lot of people like because a lot of people have eclectic tastes. It’s what I like to do, and I play what I want to play. That people like it is awesome.”
The pandemic lockdown presented a challenge to Campbell’s performance opportunities, but at the encouragement of his wife and son, he decided to innovate in response. “They taught me how to do Facebook Live events. So we did those at least once every other week during March, April, and May of last year. And then when it got warm enough, those kind of morphed into ‘Facebook Live live’ events where we had people come to our front lawn. I would play on the front lawn and we would be socially-distant. So I kept busy.”
Campbell also has a duo with his son, Kyle, called Campbell & Son. Last year, their first single, entitled “America (You’re Breaking My Heart),” won a weekly at-home prize from the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. While you can catch Ken next at the Seneca Legacy Dinner Cruise on Sept. 18 from 5:30-9 p.m, Campbell & Son will perform as part of an ensemble musical comedy group in Cancun, Mexico Oct. 9-14.
As for what he loves about live music, Campbell cites the energy both artist and audience receive during a performance. “I enjoy laughing and talking to people. The social aspect of it is what I really enjoy. Is it about the music? Yeah. But it’s also about the dumb stuff we say in between.”
For Campbell, there’s nothing like in-person gathering. “When we did the basement shows during COVID last year on the Facebook livestream, my wife would interact with people who would come on and say hi and request a song they wanted to hear. Even with that close connection virtually, it wasn’t the same.”