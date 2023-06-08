AUBURN — This Cayuga County city is rich in Black history, pride, and culture, and is planning special events during June to celebrate the legacy of freedom in the place Harriet Tubman called home.
Designated as an official New York state holiday on June 19, 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Its date originates back to June 19, 1865, when African Americans across Texas were made aware of their right to freedom. While President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862, also signed by then-Secretary of State William H. Seward, it wasn’t until three years later when Wayne County, N.Y. native Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered “General Order No. 3” that declared all enslaved people in Texas were free.
Since as early as June 19, 1866, in Galveston, Texas, “Emancipation Day” has been observed with parades, prayer, singing, readings, picnics, and exhibits of Black history and art. Last year, U.S. News & World Report named Auburn one of the “12 Top Destinations to Visit to Celebrate Juneteenth.”
Featured events and activities celebrating Juneteenth this year:
• Seymour Public Library — “Black Thought, Voices, and Action,” a free film series facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. Select Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. Call 315-252-2571.
• Schweinfurth Art Center — Artist-in-Residence Ellen Blalock will photograph local African American families for Auburn’s Black Family Album. Participating families will receive complimentary prints, including a fabric print copy to be later workshopped into a quilt. The final album will be donated to Seymour Library’s History Discovery Center. June 11 and 18, 1-5 p.m.; June 15 and 22, 5-8 p.m. Call 315-255-1553.
• Auburn Public Theater — An evening of comedy with Chapelle’s Show comedian, actor, and podcaster Donnell Rawlings with New Yorkers Abe Gatling and Kenneth McLaurin as opening acts. Cost: $50. June 14, 7 p.m. Chicago’s YouTube sensation singer-songwriter Ashley “Slim” Stevenson returns to Auburn for a live concert. Cost: $15. June 17, 7 p.m. Call 315-253-6669.
• Seward House Museum — An evening with iconic activist, feminist, and acclaimed author Angela Davis in the Auburn Junior High School Auditorium, June 15, 7-8 p.m. Cost: $35. VIP reception at the Hilton Garden Inn from 8-9:30 p.m. Cost: $100 to $125. Call 315-252-1283.
• Auburn Downtown BID — City of Auburn Juneteenth Parade and Booker T. Washington Community Center’s Celebration honoring Black history and culture through food, activities, music, and other live entertainment and weekend programming. June 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 315-252-7874.
• Willard Memorial Chapel — Organist Susan May will perform a free concert of music written by African American men and women during the Civil Rights Era, plus refreshments, Harriet Tubman lantern craft making activity, and free tours of the chapel. June 18, 1-4 p.m. Call 315-252-0339.
• Fort Hill Cemetery — Presentations at Bradley Memorial Chapel by Dr. Judith Wellman on her book “Uncovering the Freedom Trail in Auburn and Cayuga County, New York,” and historian Michael Long on the new digital Underground Railroad driving tour application, followed by an African American history-focused walking tour through the cemetery led by Hobie Romig. June 19, 1-4 p.m. Call 315-253-8132.
• Harriet Tubman Home Inc. — A special performance by a quintet from the Albany Symphony as part of the Symphony’s American Music Festival. Free and open to the public. June 29, 4-7 p.m. Call 315-252-2081.
• Cayuga Museum of History & Art — W.E.B. DuBois Professor in the Humanities at Cornell University Gerard Aching will present “Voices on the Underground Railroad” based on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project. Free. Sept. 14, 6 p.m. Call 315-253-8051.
The Juneteenth Celebration 2023 is supported by a Market New York grant from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism as a part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. These events for the Juneteenth weekend celebration are sponsored in part by the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center and City of Auburn Historic and Cultural Sites Commission.
For more info, visit https://equalrightsheritage.com/juneteenth/.