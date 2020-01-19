Bouyed by their journal’s success, the founders of a Keuka Lake-themed literary magazine now want to see works that draw upon the entire Finger Lakes for their inspiration.
Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder founded Bluff and Vine three years ago and have released issues each fall since; their third one came out last October. Originally inspired as a vehicle for writers writing about the Keuka Lake and Yates County area, the journal will now be accepting fiction, nonfiction, memoir and poetry pieces about the entire Finger Lakes region. And Bluff and Vine will also be accepting those submissions year round, another change.
“We have loved sharing the stories of Keuka Lake, “ said Snyder. “We want to tell more and do it in a wider way that touches more people. We want to be bigger and better.”
Although Bluff and Vine will now receive rolling submissions, Snyder said the fall publication date will remain. Also new is the fact Bluff and Vine will entertain cover art submissions as well.
Snyder said the change is based on her and Andrasik’s desire to grow and attract more readers, not because they’ve seen a drop in entries. In fact, she noted submissions have been increasing with each subsequent issue of Bluff and Vine.
Whether the journal will have more pages still remains to be determined, but Snyder anticipates it will. Generally Bluff and Vine publishes about 25 pieces per issue but she envisions that number rising to 35 or 40 depending on the response.
Submission guidelines are spelled out at www.bluffandvine.com/submissions; more general information is available at www.bluffandvine.com/.
Snyder and Andrasik also run Keuka Writes (formally known as Penn Yan Writes) as a way to bring together local writers who want to “hone their craft.” The duo run workshops and Snyder said they travel; more information can be found at www.keukawrites.org.
She’s looking forward to seeing what the journal’s expanded breadth delivers. As long as a piece has any connection to the Finger Lakes region (and the writer does not have to live here), it will be read and considered for publication.
“We’re pretty excited to see what reaction we get from farther away places,” she said.