GORHAM — What does an animal lover and author do when a stray cat shows up at her doorstep?
Why adopt and write about it, of course.
That’s exactly what Laurie Gifford Adams did in her most recent children’s chapter book, “Pawprints in the Snow,” which was released late last year and caters to young readers.
It was a project that also incorporated the work of a young artist, former Keuka College student Nissa Burch, who created all of the illustrations as part of her college field project. And, the local Humane Society of Yates County has benefited as well. Gifford Adams and Burch held an online auction for the book’s original illustrations (and a few copies), raising $600 for the organization.
The story got its real-life start just over a year ago when Gifford Adams, who lives in Gorham and is associate director of alumni relations at Keuka College, went out to her barn to feed her horses and noticed cat’s paw prints in the snow. A softie when it comes to animals, Gifford Adams instinctively put some food out.
Sure enough, the cat knew an opportunity when she saw one, enjoyed the snack, and eventually started chasing Gifford Adams to her garage (and nice warm house). Gifford Adams had just adopted two cats the prior summer and was not in the market for a third, but she decided to take her new friend to the vet to see if it was microchipped, and to provide necessary vaccinations or spaying before placing it for adoption.
By this time Gifford Adams had named the cat (Noelle, since she arrived during the Christmas season) and had been sharing her story on Facebook. She recalls sitting in her car (due to Covid-19 protocols), awaiting the vet’s call that the appointment was over. Instead, when her phone rang it was with some unexpected news; a pre-op ultrasound had detected four heartbeats. Noelle was pregnant. The procedure could only continue if the fetuses were aborted.
“I sat in the car and cried,” Gifford Adams recalled. “I couldn’t do that because I’m not very good at getting rid of animals.”
So, she decided to take the cat home, care for her during her pregnancy and find Noelle’s kittens homes.
Noelle’s story gained so much traction on Gifford Adams’ personal Facebook page she decided to make the mama cat her own page. In early February, the kittens were born; by early May, all had found homes — except a black one that had been claimed until its owner changed jobs and had to move. By then, Gifford Adams and her husband had accepted that they were now the proud new owners of Noelle and one of her kittens.
It was a story too good not to share in print. Gifford Adams said she originally penned it as a children’s picture book, but later felt it was better served as a chapter book instead.
“This book and story became more than anybody expected,” she said, noting on its Amazon release weekend it ranked fifth as the top-selling Kindle purchase under new children’s cat books.
Gifford knew she needed an illustrator, so reached out to Keuka art professor Melissa Newcomb, who suggested Burch — at the time, the sophomore was an art and design major and psychology minor (Burch has since left Keuka and is pursuing an online degree through Purdue Global University).
“I never saw this coming; it’s an amazing outcome,” said Burch, 20, of Caledonia, who admits she’s still at a loss for words when she thinks of the opportunity that landed on her lap.
There was much collaboration and communication over Google Docs, texts and FaceTime between author and illustrator — Burch said Gifford Adams “had a vision.”
Serendipitously, Burch’s own cat, Maci, is similar in appearance to Noelle, so she had a real-life model at her disposal.
Burch used black-and-white graphite pencils for her drawings. She said her two favorites are of the four kittens in a row and the two children, Abby and Ryan, rolling snowballs in front of the barn.
Although her professional goal is to become an art therapist, Burch said she would be open to future illustrating opportunities “in a heartbeat.”
“The process is intricate, but it’s so worth it,” she said.
In a Keuka College article, Gifford Adams said she was beyond pleased with Burch’s work.
“Nissa is very professional and understood that, just like with the story you’re writing, you might pull big chunks out of it,” she said. “It’s the same thing with illustrations. It was a lot of responsibility that I threw at her, and she was so good. She was responsive and positive, and I just couldn’t have asked for better. I really couldn’t.”
“Pawprints in the Snow” is available at Long’s Cards and Books in Penn Yan, on Amazon, and through Gifford Adams’ website at www.lauriegiffordadams.com.