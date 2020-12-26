GENEVA — Valerie Mallard really had no idea what Kwanzaa was until she went away to college in Albany after graduating from Geneva High School in 1989.
“We didn’t have much of it around here,” Mallard recalled earlier this week.
That has changed over the years. In the past, Kwanzaa events have been organized locally by the local NAACP chapter and held at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the Geneva Boys and Girls Clubs, she said — but COVID has squelched those plans this year.
The seven-day celebration of African culture begins today and ends Jan. 1.
Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966, created by Dr. Maulana Karenga following the Watts riots of Los Angeles. Conceived as a way for Americans to acknowledge and celebrate their African roots, Kwanzaa references a Swahili phrase that refers to “first fruits.”
Each day has a specific theme. Day one starts with “Umoja” (unity), followed by “Kujichagulia” (self-determination), “Ujima” (collective work and responsibility), “Ujamaa” (cooperative economics), “Nia” (purpose), “Kuumba” (creativity) and “Imani” (faith).
Mallard explained that those who celebrate Kwanzaa try to do a daily event that reflects the theme of that day. In her mother Lucile’s home, seven candles often are set up and different fruits displayed. Often, colorful African cloth or art objects are displayed and music or drumming may be incorporated into a day’s celebration.
On the seventh day, Mallard said it’s common for gifts to be exchanged — often ones that are homemade. Kwanzaa, she stressed, is not a religious celebration or alternative to Christmas but rather an opportunity for African-Americans to become more culturally aware of their heritage.
Introducing youngsters to the celebration is especially important, Mallard said, because it gives them a sense of where they came from and instills a greater appreciation for that heritage.
“It definitely teaches you as a young person to be proud of your culture,” she said. “[Kwanzaa] encourages young African-Americans to be more culturally aware and culturally proud.”