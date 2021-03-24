GENEVA -- "Two Truths and a Lie: Geneva Edition" will be the last spring program of the Geneva Historical Society's History Sandwiched In series.
How well do you know Geneva history? Join Historical Society archivist Becky Chapin at 12:30 p.m. April 7 for a virtual version of the game Two Truths and a Lie using Geneva history. Parse out what’s fact and what’s fiction in this exploration of interesting and fabricated facts about Geneva. Bring any interesting tidbits about Geneva history you think we should know.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this program will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required. A device, internet connection and email address are necessary to participate. To register, participants should visit the program event page at https://genevahistoricalsociety.com/ or call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before 5 p.m. April 6.