GENEVA -- The Geneva Historical Society's 2021 virtual Spring Lecture Series kicks off with the program “A Dangerous Freedom: Abolitionists, Freedom Seekers and the Underground Railroad in Yates County,” presented by Tricia Noel of the Yates County History Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
Noel will focus on six abolitionists active in Yates County and the sites associated with them. This presentation is a companion to the Yates County History Center's recently opened exhibit of the same name.
Tricia Lewis Noel graduated from Geneva High School and received her bachelor's degree in American Studies from Wells College in 2001 and her master's degree in American History from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. She worked for Colonial Williamsburg, the Virginia State Archives and many other museums and historic sites before coming to the Yates County History Center in 2018.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lecture will be presented virtually through Zoom and advance registration is required. A device, internet connection and email address are necessary to participate. To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website event calendar at www.genevahistoricalsociety.com. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program. For any problems with registration or to register by phone, call (315) 789-5151. Registrations must be complete before noon on March 23, the day of the program.